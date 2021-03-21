Romaine Worster: Step up and deal with riots' root causes

On March 4, Washington, D.C., was on high alert. Approximately 5,000 National Guard troops had been stationed near the Capitol, which was already heavily guarded by high fences and concertina wire. The House of Representatives chose not to be in session. There was fear all around. Fear that the republic was going to fall into the hands of something or someone called QAnon. That there was going to be a coup.
Well, sure enough, sometime around noon QAnon showed up. All four of them: two pudgy middle-aged MAGA hat wearing couples waving tiny hand held American flags. They’d flown in from California to see Trump inaugurated.
They were disappointed, but not interested in storming the gate. Instead, they just stood around talking and waiting.
“It may seem foolish to some people that we came all this way to see something that may or may not happen,” said Karyn Carson, “but we don’t care.”
Some coup. Finally, a war where nobody showed up; a rush on bread and milk for a snowstorm that never materialized. This was not your usual insurrection.
It goes without saying that the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6 was wrong. As you may recall, property was damaged and five people died. Among them was Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer. Officer Brian Sicknick — whose cause of death is still not determined — possibly died from bear spray, which is basically pepper spray on steroids. Roseanne Boyland appears to have been crushed by the crowd. Two others, Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Philips, died from a heart attack and stroke, respectively.
A video captured the shooting of Ashli Babbitt. I didn’t see it and hope I never will.
I still haven’t recovered from a video I saw last summer. It was taken during the rioting and looting in St. Louis on June 2, 2020. It shows retired police Capt. David Dorn lying face up on the pavement in front of his friend’s pawn shop, which he had gone to check on during the riot. Capt. Dorn’s arms are akimbo and in his outstretched left hand is a lit-up phone. His eyes are wide open and his lips are moving, but you can’t tell what he’s saying. He’s been shot. A voice shouts, “OG, OG, OG! Stay with me, OG.”
I quickly clicked off the video, but I still can’t unsee that scene.
Capt. Dorn’s death was quite a loss to the community. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and civil servant. Not too much was made of his death nationally. It was all just part of the “mostly peaceful protests” that took place last summer.
Dorn’s killer was eventually arrested. There were 36 people who were arrested for rioting, looting and committing arson. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch later confirmed that all 36 were released and all charges were dropped. Same thing happened with looters in New York and D.C.
Currently, some lawmakers in Congress are giving vent to the fear they felt when the rioters breached the Capitol. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed to be so frightened she actually felt it necessary to reveal that she had been sexually assaulted in the past. (Is there an Oprah interview in her future?) Yes, they are frightened and cowering behind high fences topped with barbed wire. And, yes, they have 5,000 troops there to defend them.
The Capitol Hill riot was wrong, but so were the riots of last summer, which resulted in 25 deaths and up to $2 billion in property damage. Both speak to the unrest of the body politic and need to be addressed.
Perhaps it is time for those lawmakers who hold seats in the government and embrace expanded power — basking in unearned glory while avoiding actual responsibility, binding us with rules from which they often exempt themselves — to divest themselves of the QAnon chimera and consider the fears of their constituents.
Perhaps it is time for the statesmen we deserve to step up and cease being the political careerists they have become.
Community Editorial Board member Romaine Worster lives in Greensboro with her wickedly funny and brilliant husband. Contact her at virichrosie@gmail.com.