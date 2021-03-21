Romaine Worster: Step up and deal with riots' root causes

A video captured the shooting of Ashli Babbitt. I didn’t see it and hope I never will.

I still haven’t recovered from a video I saw last summer. It was taken during the rioting and looting in St. Louis on June 2, 2020. It shows retired police Capt. David Dorn lying face up on the pavement in front of his friend’s pawn shop, which he had gone to check on during the riot. Capt. Dorn’s arms are akimbo and in his outstretched left hand is a lit-up phone. His eyes are wide open and his lips are moving, but you can’t tell what he’s saying. He’s been shot. A voice shouts, “OG, OG, OG! Stay with me, OG.”

I quickly clicked off the video, but I still can’t unsee that scene.

Capt. Dorn’s death was quite a loss to the community. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and civil servant. Not too much was made of his death nationally. It was all just part of the “mostly peaceful protests” that took place last summer.

Dorn’s killer was eventually arrested. There were 36 people who were arrested for rioting, looting and committing arson. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch later confirmed that all 36 were released and all charges were dropped. Same thing happened with looters in New York and D.C.