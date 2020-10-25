Romaine Worster: There are different types of signs where I live

The letter writer called the woman “oblivious” to the meaning of BLM. I have to agree. Like all of us she had to have been appalled at what happened to George Floyd and like many who do not know the true mission of BLM wanted to show support. But I, like the letter writer, believe she — along with many others — doesn’t know what she is unwittingly supporting.

Black Lives Matter is a movement founded by three “community organizers”: Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi, all, according to a 2015 interview with Cullors, are “trained Marxists.” In an archived copy of their “What We Believe” statement (recently scrubbed from their website), they say “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another, especially our children.” (Marxism teaches there is no need for monogamy and children should be raised collectively by the community, not by two parents.)

In communism, all rights come from the state. A disdain for liberal God-given rights is at the heart of Marxist theory. Should these latter-day revolutionaries succeed, you can kiss those rights goodbye.