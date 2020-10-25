Romaine Worster: There are different types of signs where I live

As a Trump-supporting deplorable in whose neighborhood “I heart God” and “Thank you Jesus” yard signs are as common as kudzu and just as annoying to my left-leaning atheist friends, I was somewhat intrigued by a photo along with a story in the News & Record about a different kind of yard sign, one I’d never seen before. (I don’t get out much.)
This sign, much like the religious signs in my neighborhood, was placed on the front lawn to announce the convictions of those dwelling within. Indeed, the first two words painted large were WE BELIEVE. What followed was a litany of things having, for the most part, to do with love, human rights and injustice, concepts with which no one could disagree. However, the line “Black Lives Matter” triggered one person who wrote an anonymous letter to the owner of the sign expressing his displeasure. The owner’s response to that letter resulted in the News & Record story.
Used in a casual (as opposed to clinical) sense, “triggered” usually refers to the experience of having an emotional reaction to some type of disturbing content, whether in the media or elsewhere. The writer of the anonymous letter did, at least, identify himself as a police officer, and, with that, it is not difficult to understand how the words Black Lives Matter “triggered” his response. Shocking videos on redstate.com (Aug. 30) show BLM protesters encouraging the killing of police.
The letter writer called the woman “oblivious” to the meaning of BLM. I have to agree. Like all of us she had to have been appalled at what happened to George Floyd and like many who do not know the true mission of BLM wanted to show support. But I, like the letter writer, believe she — along with many others — doesn’t know what she is unwittingly supporting.
Black Lives Matter is a movement founded by three “community organizers”: Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi, all, according to a 2015 interview with Cullors, are “trained Marxists.” In an archived copy of their “What We Believe” statement (recently scrubbed from their website), they say “We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another, especially our children.” (Marxism teaches there is no need for monogamy and children should be raised collectively by the community, not by two parents.)
In communism, all rights come from the state. A disdain for liberal God-given rights is at the heart of Marxist theory. Should these latter-day revolutionaries succeed, you can kiss those rights goodbye.
Since BLM is focused on undercutting law enforcement it is easy to see why the letter writer would want to remind the owner of the sign of the consequences of not having law enforcement to call upon in times of trouble. (The letter is signed: "A police officer who you may someday call if ... intruders break into your home and you are in fear of your life.") I did not see that as a threat at all. It was more a reminder. It is ironic that the sign owner called the police.
Some may fault the letter writer for hiding behind anonymity. These may be the same folks who don’t feel that way about those “anonymous sources” frequently assailing President Trump. If these “sources” refuse to go on the record for fear of losing their jobs, how much greater should the fear of a police officer be about speaking against BLM, knowing how its supporters feel about the police?
So, it appears there is plenty of fear going down on both sides. The letter writer fears BLM and the sign owner fears the letter writer.
So much fear these days and the virus doesn’t help. The world seems so upside down at this point that, if a clown invited us into the woods, we’d just go. But we shouldn’t give up. My Christian Hmong neighbor who escaped the genocidal intentions of the Marxist Communists hasn’t.
He hearts God and thanks Jesus for America. I’m with him.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!