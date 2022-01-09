Rosemary Haskell: Abortion and guns: These terrible twins need more legal help

What about gun laws?

To work around the Second Amendment dispute, could we consider that more restrictive gun laws and the diligent enforcement of those already in place as a means of protecting ourselves and others from our own wrong-headed actions, just like abortion accessibility?

The Second Amendment sounds like a noble sentiment: Defend yourself against your enemies, including the government or your next-door neighbor. Power to the people! But look at where we are now, when the absence of or indifference to gun laws designed to keep us safe generates so much collateral damage.

It seems so obvious that our society’s inability to legislate weaponry has failed our young people, especially our young men. What were we thinking when we made it possible for teenagers Kyle Rittenhouse and Ethan Crumbly to get their hands on lethal weapons? Now these two, among countless other young American men, will have to live out their lives with the crippling guilt and sorrow of having been able to so easily kill other people, at an age when they should have been listening to awful music, avoiding their homework, playing video games and chasing girls.