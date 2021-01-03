Rosemary Haskell: Do not go gentle? Thoughts on retirement in high, and low, places

Watching Joe Biden during the presidential candidates’ debates, and now, in his post-election appearances, I see how old he appears. He has that slightly transparent and tremulous look that goes with old age. Donald Trump, another septuagenarian, appears more robust, if less coherent, than his elected successor.

But why is either of them still working?

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s recent death highlights the same question. Would she not have served her own values better if she had retired under the first Obama administration?

She could then have been fairly sure of securing an ideological comrade in her place. She hung on, and on, aging and ill. This toughness is admirable, but, for someone with national responsibilities, misguided. Still employed at 87!

When, in fact, is it time to go, time to retire? I’m now thinking sooner rather than later. At 64, I’m entering the “could retire” zone, when Medicare renders stopping work viable.

“Not yet: I’m still productive,” I say to myself. But will my colleagues soon start to say, “When is she leaving?”

I hope they won’t, but knowing when it’s time to quit is useful knowledge, for Supreme Court justices, presidential candidates and everyone else.