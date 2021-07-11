Rosemary Haskell: Holding our fire: A few ideas to cut down on risky encounters with guns

When we’re stopped for running a red light, or for an expired registration, or for an unsafe load, or when we’re broken down on the side of the interstate, perhaps we will soon meet Lovely Rita instead of an armed police officer.

Remove armed police from schools.

Cozily named school resource officers (SROs), these gun-carrying police have no place around children. SROs signal that life must be lived with an armed guard. I don’t want American children to consume that lesson with their school lunches.

Evidence about the officers’ efficacy in the acid test of shootings at schools is not convincing, while recent surveys show that students — particularly those who are racial minorities — as well as teachers and parents have very mixed feelings about whether SROs improve school safety.

Instead, put public money into providing more teachers, more counselors and school nurses, and more building managers.

Hive off many, or even most, of the current load of 911 calls reporting that “he or she’s acting funny” away from the police.