Rosemary Haskell: 'The 1619 Project,' World War II and The Alamo: The past is always up for grabs

She and The 1619 Project should stay in that spotlight. And we must be smarter readers, understanding that all accounts of the past depend variously on analysis of complex causes and effects, on source selection, on the quality of inference, and on the relative emphasis given to events and people. All histories are arguments, and some may turn polemical, particularly the “popular” versions in “The 1619 Project.” Hannah-Jones’s essay, particularly, should be read rhetorically, as a gauntlet thrown down, to challenge our status quo.

Next to “Stalin’s War” on the library’s recent acquisitions shelf is “Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth” by Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson and Jason Stanford. Another attempt to resituate the past in our mind’s eye, the book traces the the changing and still contested versions of the 1836 battle that still provoke strong reactions, especially in Texas.

All these texts strengthen a culture where inquiry and re-thinking may flourish.

It is said that when those born with no sight or very impaired sight have their vision “restored,” they actually cannot “see.” They have to learn to deploy their new perceptual abilities gradually, to interpret previously un-encountered phenomena.

I like to think that “new” histories are not so much attempts to restore sight to the previously blind as they are new instruments of perception that we will gradually learn to use to attain a view of the world more nuanced, enriched and complete. We have not necessarily been wrong in our understandings of the past, but we have perhaps, in some places, been only partially sighted.