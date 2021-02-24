Ruben Navarrette: Biden's tongue-twisted town hall

SAN DIEGO — President Joe Biden joked that sometimes he wakes up in the White House and asks his wife, Jill: "Where the hell are we?"

I believe it. The 78-year-old probably has many such moments.

I've been in the communications business for 30 years. God didn't give me artistic, athletic, mechanical or musical skill. But He did give me the ability to get my point across.

There are jobs you can't do if you can't communicate effectively.

Such as president of the United States. One needs to be able to talk to the American people in simple and clear language.

That's why Biden's disastrous appearance last week at the CNN Town Hall in Milwaukee was worrisome. It's not enough to say the career politician has lost his fastball. He's throwing wild.

I winced throughout the event. I want Biden to succeed. To do that, he needs to be able to put two sentences together.

To the degree that Biden sometimes struggles to do this, some of the blame might belong to the aging process.