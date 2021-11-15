Ruben Navarrette: Immigrants make America better

Exactly. I’ve been asking the same thing for three decades — especially with regard to Latinos, who are now America’s largest minority.

Sears doesn’t seem to be out to convert anyone to the GOP. She just wants the party to be seen by more people as a viable option.

That’s a good thing. If African American voters were more in play, maybe Democrats would try harder and do something to actually earn the support of Black voters, rather than simply waiting around to inherit it — because Republicans are perceived to be such an unacceptable alternative.

“What I want for us, as Black people, is just leave us alone,” she told Hannity. “If you want to vote Democrat, do so. You want to vote Libertarian, do so. Whatever you want to be, be it. This is America. This is freedom.”

For this Marine, freedom starts with thinking for oneself. She excels at that, and it infuriates her critics on the left.

They include African American scholars such as Michael Eric Dyson, who — during an appearance on MSNBC — likened Sears to a ventriloquist’s dummy for white supremacists.

As she ended her segment on Fox News, Sears fired back at her critics.