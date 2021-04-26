Ruben Navarrette: It's not as simple as black and white

Yet nothing justifies Toledo being shot by police. Officers are often trained by union lawyers to parrot specific language if they’re involved in a shooting. They’re supposed to say: “I thought my life was in danger” or “I was afraid for my life.”

Prosecutors are not bringing charges against Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman. If they had, the so-called fear defense would have been a tough sell for the 34-year-old, given that — contrary to false initial statements by authorities and Stillman’s attorney — it’s now clear that Toledo was unarmed.

It’s true that there was a handgun at the scene. But it was scattered on the ground, behind Toledo, who appears to have tossed the weapon seconds before raising his hands. The shot comes immediately after the boy’s hands go up.

I can’t count how many times I’ve heard Hispanics say, in the last few days, something like: “If this had been …” or “Imagine what would have happened if …” They claim that, had Toledo been Black, not only would there be a mugshot of Stillman in an orange jumpsuit but that there would have been wall-to-wall media coverage, public protests, corporate boycotts and all the rest.