Ruben Navarrette Jr.: Failed president's greatest success is a doozy

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Every once in a while, a reader will toss out a question that gives me pause. So it was recently with Deborah from Oregon.

At first, I wasn’t sure if the question was sincere. Was Deborah being serious, or was I being put on?

In a column, I had referred to Joe Biden’s “failed” presidency. And so, Deborah asked: “Why do you think Joe Biden is a failure?”

Here’s my answer.

First, this exchange took place before the liberal media’s most recent stab at voter manipulation. The fourth estate has been doing a first-class job of gussying up the president’s image to get him ready for his close-up at the midterm elections.

Consider this recent and generous assessment by CNN White House correspondent John Harwood.

“Suddenly, images of Biden as a feeble septuagenarian atop a mismanaged White House have given way to those of an experienced leader, smiling behind aviator sunglasses, whose battle-tested team has delivered on a range of national priorities,” Harwood wrote in an op-ed for CNN.com.

For Harwood, Biden’s deliverables include falling gas prices, the assassination of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri by a CIA drone in Kabul and the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act as an encore to last year’s $1 trillion infrastructure law.

If Biden has indeed been reborn as a political rock star, someone ought to tell the members of his party. From all appearances, most Democrats are terrified to go anywhere near the president.

According to a recent article in The Washington Post — which relied on a survey of more than 60 candidates in some of the most competitive gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and congressional campaigns in the country — Biden is largely not mentioned on Democratic campaign websites or Twitter accounts. And in key battleground states, Democratic candidates are either not asking the president to campaign with them, or they’re going so far as to avoid him when he shows up in their districts.

The cold shoulder is about numbers. Biden’s job approval has been stuck below 50% since August 2021. In May, Biden hit the lowest approval rating of his presidency: 36%.

Most recently, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, Biden’s approval rating has inched up to 38%, while his disapproval rating is at 57%.

Clearly, I’m not the only one who thinks the commander in chief has flunked the leadership test.

My list of Biden’s mistakes and mismanagements would include the bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan, an inability to tackle inflation, a lackluster attempt to get Congress to pass a voting rights bill, the mishandling of the COVID pandemic (by being slow to respond to the delta and omicron variants), creating chaos on the U.S.-Mexico border (by continuing many of former President Donald Trump’s inhumane policies despite promises to end them) and emboldening Russian President Vladimir Putin (by saying even before the invasion of Ukraine that a “minor incursion” would not merit a commitment of U.S. troops).

To be fair, Biden got a late start in his presidency because — as he himself admitted at the end of his first year — he sometimes acted more like the leader of the Senate than the leader of the free world.

All of Biden’s failures — combined with the growing public perception that the 79-year-old is past his expiration date, a point of view advanced even by the typically liberal New York Times — appeared to vindicate what many Democrats believe according to political observers: Biden was never cut out to be president. Even former President Barack Obama waited to endorse his own vice president in 2020 until Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race, leaving Biden as the presumptive nominee.

Then again, to his credit, Biden did manage in 2020 to save the republic. He vanquished a crazy man who is apparently so narcissistic that — as evidenced by an FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago that turned up more than 300 classified documents — he doesn’t think rules apply to him.

Evicting Trump from the White House is Biden’s greatest legacy. And, as they say in the South, that’s more than enough to say grace over.