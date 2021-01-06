Ruben Navarrette: Political centrists are the real action heroes

SAN DIEGO — As someone who lives in the sensible center, and often feels as if I'm the only person in the neighborhood, my New Year's resolution is to fully embrace the Goldilocks principle.

Avoid the extremes. It's in the middle where you find truth, clarity and peace. The happy medium is just right.

When the discussion turns to politics — as it often did this year — you'll occasionally hear people say it's time to reclaim the center.

That's not right. It's more accurate to say that, in politics, it's time for the center to reclaim some respect. The midway point needs to bulk up and stop apologizing to the radicals for not being as crazy as they are.

And who better to help us bulk up than a former bodybuilder and action movie star who muscled his way through the political process to become governor of the nation's most populous state?

Arnold Schwarzenegger told us he'd be back, and now he is.

The 73-year-old Austrian immigrant is not running for office again or endorsing another candidate. Rather, he appears to be running a personal campaign to give some street cred to those of us who travel down the middle of the road. You know, next to the road markings and the animal carcasses.