Ruben Navarrette's: America, here's your New Year's resolution.

SAN DIEGO — As a Mexican American, I find that my relationship with this country ebbs and flows.

Some years, I feel extremely close to America: I'm a Latino Yankee Doodle Dandy who is fluent only in English, lives in the suburbs and bleeds red, white and blue.

Other years, America and I are pretty far apart: I'm like one of those Mexicans stuck behind enemy lines in 1848, at the end of that notorious land grab known as the Mexican-American War.

Lately, I've been feeling that America and I are again getting "close." At the dawn of 2023, I feel comfortable taking the liberty of speaking for her and making a New Year's resolution on her behalf. America doesn't need to lose weight, or take better care of her health, or spend less time at work and more time with family or be a better friend.

On second thought, America does need to be a better friend — to one group of people in particular that she failed last year, and betrayed the year before that, and has disappointed pretty much every year since World War II.

The group that America can't seem to do right by? Migrants and refugees. They're foreigners, strangers, the "other." They tend to have a darker skin color, claim a distinctive culture and converse in a language other than English. They might even practice an unfamiliar religion.

Ironically, this group that America continues to forsake is the last one on Earth she should be treating that way. Americans should be able to recognize kindred spirits when they see them.

Here's the CliffsNotes version of U.S. History 101: Some of the earliest arrivals — some of the folks who shaped America — were religious refugees, considered troublesome and rebellious. Countries were not exactly lining up to welcome them.

A couple hundred years later, when the U.S. was expanding and needed warm bodies to inhabit the frontiers, America rebranded herself as a "nation of immigrants" — and put out the welcome mat. The historical shorthand is that, on the heels of the English and the Germans who had arrived here in the 1600s and 1700s, America started the 19th century by bringing in the Irish and ended it by taking in the Italians.

The Latino-hating nativists of today — including those who have panic attacks about taco stands popping up on every corner — are suffering hallucinations about an "open border."

Please. These people should turn off "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Fox News and instead open a history book. They could look back at the period before the Immigration Act of 1924, a law that was specifically written to keep out people from Eastern and Southern Europe (read: Italy) and that widely excluded people from Asia. That's the last time the U.S. had anything resembling an open border.

Last year, the White House flunked Welcome to America 101. Having promised to be a kinder and gentler alternative to Donald Trump, President Joe Biden instead repaired Trump's border wall and co-opted Trumpian policies that kept migrants and refugees out of the country.

That shouldn't have come as a surprise given that, like Trump, Biden enjoys significant support from labor unions and blue-collar workers, cohorts that feel threatened by foreign labor and favor less immigration.

However, Biden did make an exception for Ukrainian refugees. He set a target of admitting and giving asylum to as many as 100,000 of them if they could make it halfway around the world. Thousands of Ukrainians did just that, lining up at the U.S.-Mexico border.

But when a rainbow of refugees showed up in Ciudad Juárez, with hopes of crossing into El Paso, there was no such red carpet for desperate people fleeing Haiti, Ecuador, Honduras, Venezuela or any other country that was not invaded by Russia.

In 2023, America has to do better and be better. She should resolve to be a better friend to migrants and refugees and to treat them more fairly and more humanely. That process begins with being honest about the degree to which she needs what these foreigners offer: fearlessness, determination, optimism, adaptability, risk-taking and hard work. The need is especially great given that many of our native-born appear to lack those assets and to have lost interest in pursuing the American Dream.

The Biden administration is a bust when it comes to taking in the stranger. We know that now. So, from this point forward, it'll be up to the American people to put out the welcome mat.