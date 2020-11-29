Rudy's bitter end: A former friend and staffer tracks the mayor's sad decline

Meanwhile, they're gutting Biden. Kneecapping the next president. Which is the diabolical plan that Trump and Giuliani cooked up, locked in the Oval Office together.

Unfortunately, this column probably won't work either to make Rudy see the light. Like his client, Giuliani is a stubborn contrarian with an overweening sense of ego and self-certitude.

But no one can say I didn't try, try again.

When I met Rudy in 1992, he was between mayoral campaigns and had only two legal clients, baseball great Willie Mays and football great Jim Kelly, for whom he negotiated contracts and appearance fees.

That light workload freed him and his administration-in-exile to mount a successful second run for mayor. No one can argue his success as mayor, cleaning up the city streets and making them safe again. On the other hand, his bedside manner has always left a lot to be desired.

No one in public life squandered the goodwill and political capital that Rudy has in his post-9/11 life.

The way I see it, the corruption of Giuliani's soul began long before Trump. It started when the first Rudy fanboy threw $100,000 at him to tell his 9/11 tale of derring-do. It's easy to get seduced by that kind of money. And so he did. Over and over again.