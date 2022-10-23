Ryan Sims: Immigrants can solve the growing labor shortage facing North Carolina farms

N.C. Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding recently observed that many of our state’s and country’s economic challenges stem from labor shortages that have largely gone unaddressed, calling on policymakers to “fix our labor issues or at least talk about how we can fix our labor issues.”

As a pastor in High Point who has witnessed firsthand the impact of this labor shortage on local Triad communities, I agree. North Carolina, like much of the country, faces a labor crisis. Nowhere is this more apparent than in our state’s $10 billion agricultural industry. North Carolina ranks sixth in the nation in its number of migrant farmworkers, yet meeting the growing demand for workers has been a long-standing challenge.

But there’s more at stake than the economy. Immigrants are an integral part of our communities and our churches; tens of thousands of people in Guilford County are immigrants and refugees who sought new opportunities for better lives. Christians should feel compelled to advocate for the inherent dignity of every human life, and this is just as true for migrant farmworkers, who often face dangerous working conditions, abuse and exploitation. Many people will argue that this is an issue for the courts, but I would argue this is an issue for the church. Social justice should be Biblical justice.

According to the Department of Labor, North Carolina farms employed more than 21,000 temporary workers through the temporary agricultural workers program known as H-2A in 2019. But those numbers should be much higher. And the timing could not be more critical. That’s because the cost of consumer goods in the Southeastern U.S., especially food products, has surged around 10% this past year.

A recent Texas A&M study commissioned by the American Business Immigration Coalition found that allowing more migrant and H-2A workers would lower inflation and raise average wages. By contrast, researchers found that denying naturalization to migrant workers would raise inflation and consumer prices.

The fact is that migrant farmworkers, roughly 70% of whom are undocumented, are indispensable to North Carolina’s economy. Yet they remain vulnerable to economic exploitation, labor trafficking and the threat of deportation.

Throughout the Bible, God calls on us to love and protect the most vulnerable among us. And as the lead pastor at One Church, I have long taught that the principles of compassion and solidarity are at the center of our faith. The church can no longer remain silent; we are called to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, defending the rights of the widow, the poor and those in need. And that includes our migrant workers.

It’s these principles that guide churches like mine to actively engage with our local immigrant communities and work in partnership with humanitarian organizations like World Relief.

Immigration reform has been at a halt for over a decade. But there’s a bipartisan immigration solution from Congress that can end this stalemate and help ensure a stable, legal workforce in agriculture: the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.

On July 12, House Republicans and several agricultural organizations held a news conference calling on the Senate to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. The bill passed the House with strong bipartisan support in March 2021.

The bill would, among other things, end the current requirement that temporary farm workers return to their home countries after nine months. Instead, it would allow up to 20,000 temporary workers to receive three-year visas.

Crucially, these three-year visas would allow the thousands of farmworkers employed in the dairy and meat industries to retain their jobs, which require year-round employment. Both industries have been hit especially hard by labor shortages — the prices of dairy and meat products have consequently risen between 4.5% to 7%.

Roughly four out of five registered voters polled recently said they would support bipartisan congressional action to lower food prices by ensuring a legal, reliable workforce.

But most importantly, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act would allow hundreds of thousands of undocumented workers to receive permanent legal status if they pay a fine as compensation for their violation of the law.

The nationwide labor shortage is becoming a greater crisis with each passing day, and North Carolinians are especially hurting from the cost of rising agricultural prices. I pray that lawmakers will come together to pass bipartisan immigration reform that both affirms the God-given dignity of migrant workers and helps tackle the economic challenges at hand.