Same tired song: Deny and deflect

In Romaine Worster’s misleading opinion piece “John Kerry’s soaring climate hypocrisy” (Feb. 21 ), she uses the tired old tactics used for years by climate change deniers: deny and deflect.

In this case, deny the facts, and then deflect the conversation by attacking the messengers. Does she really think that readers will care that U.S. climate envoy John Kerry uses an airplane or what the energy use of Al Gore’s swimming pool is?

It is said, “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.” A few of her misleading statements:

Renewables are not "problematic" or "expensive" — they are now cheaper than carbon-emitting solutions, and now account for 20% of total power generation in the U.S. And they could supply nearly 80% of our energy needs by 2030, and with ongoing advances this could approach 100% by 2050.

Concerning the crisis in Texas, it was not wind and solar that had the most impact: "Of the power shortfall that hit Texas, over 80% was due to problems at coal and gas-fired plants," PolitiFact reported. The real issue there was why Texas refused to winterize their energy infrastructure as they were warned to do years ago, and why their grid wasn’t connected to the rest of the country to receive emergency power.