Sara Moreno de Nicolas: Teaching is not a Plan B for losers

A few days ago I was reading in the paper about the upcoming movie releases for children and I was quite excited with the offerings. These days I’m especially thrilled about TV shows and movies for children, and, with the cold weather, finding indoor activities to do with our daughters has become a challenging task.
Once we decided on the title everybody was ready … blanket, popcorn and movie … love it!
We started watching the movie “Soul” and my joyful feelings at the beginning increasingly faded into a mix of anger and frustration.
Why? Well, I won’t spoil the movie for you (by the way, a really good movie) so I’ll just say that the main character is a frustrated middle school music teacher who is just trying to make a living while his unfulfilled dreams of becoming a famous jazz musician are far from coming true.
As much as I love music and seeing characters who show resilience by fighting adversity and rejection, I can’t help but wonder why many movies and TV series keep portraying teaching as a depressing and disappointing job that you do because you couldn’t be the great star that you were dreaming to become. They normally represent teaching as this tedious, mind-numbing way of making a living that only losers choose.
The movie “Soul” is just another example of the movie industry that describes teaching as a failure, a path that you took when everything else did not work or fell apart. Movies like “Sideways” or TV series like “Breaking Bad” also present this gloomy picture of teaching.
One particular scene from the TV show “The Big Bang Theory” comes to mind. Penny answers Howard when he asks her about her future since her acting career seems to be over.
“I don’t know,” Penny responds. “Maybe teach acting.”
Laughs.
Even in the movies that celebrate the heroic and relevant work that teachers do, most often the protagonist ends up teaching by coincidence or mistake, they end up teaching forced by the circumstances or as Plan B. Just a few renowned movies to prove this point: “To Sir, With Love “(1967) or “Dangerous Minds” (1995).
As you may have guessed, I’m a teacher. I love teaching. I have fun teaching. I have good and bad moments, like those who work in every other profession. I can imagine that even in the most glamorous red-carpet careers there are bad moments as well.
A movie can touch thousands of people; a good teacher can change the lives of many generations.
Teaching is one of the most essential and significant professions in our society. I truly believe that we are sending the wrong message to the public in general, and especially to young viewers, when we connect this loser state of mind to a noble and already challenging profession.
Teaching is a beautiful and powerful career, a hero’s job. The strength and energy you need to become a teacher is not the product of laziness or frustration but of willingness and motivation. For most educators, teaching is a meaningful vocation full of commitment, passion and dedication.
It is everything — but a Plan B.
Dr. Sara de Nicolas is an assistant professor of Spanish at High Point University. Her daughters, Isabel and Sabrina, loved the movie "Soul" (especially the cat). She and her husband enjoyed watching "The Big Bang Theory,” and they all agree that everything is better with popcorn.