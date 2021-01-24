Sara Moreno de Nicolas: Teaching is not a Plan B for losers

A few days ago I was reading in the paper about the upcoming movie releases for children and I was quite excited with the offerings. These days I’m especially thrilled about TV shows and movies for children, and, with the cold weather, finding indoor activities to do with our daughters has become a challenging task.

Once we decided on the title everybody was ready … blanket, popcorn and movie … love it!

We started watching the movie “Soul” and my joyful feelings at the beginning increasingly faded into a mix of anger and frustration.

Why? Well, I won’t spoil the movie for you (by the way, a really good movie) so I’ll just say that the main character is a frustrated middle school music teacher who is just trying to make a living while his unfulfilled dreams of becoming a famous jazz musician are far from coming true.

As much as I love music and seeing characters who show resilience by fighting adversity and rejection, I can’t help but wonder why many movies and TV series keep portraying teaching as a depressing and disappointing job that you do because you couldn’t be the great star that you were dreaming to become. They normally represent teaching as this tedious, mind-numbing way of making a living that only losers choose.