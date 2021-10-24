Sharon Contreras: Challenges facing schools include ongoing threats

Some would say this is a school problem, but what we face as a community is much greater. For example, the latest FBI Uniform Crime Report shows the violent crimes rate (per 100,000 people) in North Carolina increased by 11% between 2019 and 2020, 6% higher than the country’s rate, and the homicide rate (per 100,000 people) increased by nearly 30%.

Although many school violence incidents involved students, some incidents involved adults. I am disappointed by the ongoing threats and violence against school board members, superintendents and educators who are simply trying to do the right thing by educating our children while keeping our schools and communities healthy. Our staff has been bullied, and our buildings have been targeted by those who disagree with basic public health measures.

No one is under the illusion that we can make everyone happy in these difficult times, which is why it is so important that we discuss our differences respectfully. We cannot expect our children to address their problems peacefully if the adults in their lives don’t do the same.

What makes the American miracle of public education work is communities coming together in spite of our differences. As adults, we must model good behavior for our children and lead by example. Our children need us more than ever. They deserve good role models, a safe learning environment, social and emotional support, and overall love.

Sharon L. Contreras, Ph.D., is superintendent of Guilford County Schools.