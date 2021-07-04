Sheena Beasley: A chance for Tillis to build on his legacy of justice reform

This June marked the 10-year anniversary of the passage of the Justice Reinvestment Initiative (JRI) in North Carolina. Then-state House Speaker Thom Tillis spearheaded this historic, bipartisan effort for criminal justice reform. Now, as a U.S. senator, he can build on this legacy by cosponsoring and leading on the EQUAL Act.

Our state’s prison population grew by 29% between 2000 and 2010. Then-Speaker Tillis recognized that over incarceration benefits no one, in prison or out. Not only did the JRI reform package save North Carolina taxpayers more than $543 million since its enactment, our state’s prison population declined by 11% between 2011 and 2019. Since the JRI reform package passed, North Carolina prisoners have been encouraged and enabled to complete rehabilitative, evidence-based programs. Since 2014, Tillis has carried the lessons of North Carolina into his work on justice reform for the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

As director of the Almond Connection, a reentry organization in Guilford County, I have seen more formerly incarcerated North Carolinians leave prison equipped with the skills and mindset for a successful return home. I also see that people who serve unjust sentences are less likely to pursue active accountability and character change behind bars. There is still a grave injustice in federal sentencing laws today, in how we treat crack cocaine offenses.