Sheena Beasley: A chance for Tillis to build on his legacy of justice reform

This June marked the 10-year anniversary of the passage of the Justice Reinvestment Initiative (JRI) in North Carolina. Then-state House Speaker Thom Tillis spearheaded this historic, bipartisan effort for criminal justice reform. Now, as a U.S. senator, he can build on this legacy by cosponsoring and leading on the EQUAL Act.
Our state’s prison population grew by 29% between 2000 and 2010. Then-Speaker Tillis recognized that over incarceration benefits no one, in prison or out. Not only did the JRI reform package save North Carolina taxpayers more than $543 million since its enactment, our state’s prison population declined by 11% between 2011 and 2019. Since the JRI reform package passed, North Carolina prisoners have been encouraged and enabled to complete rehabilitative, evidence-based programs. Since 2014, Tillis has carried the lessons of North Carolina into his work on justice reform for the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary.
As director of the Almond Connection, a reentry organization in Guilford County, I have seen more formerly incarcerated North Carolinians leave prison equipped with the skills and mindset for a successful return home. I also see that people who serve unjust sentences are less likely to pursue active accountability and character change behind bars. There is still a grave injustice in federal sentencing laws today, in how we treat crack cocaine offenses.
Crack and powder cocaine are simply two forms of the same drug. They are nearly identical chemically, with similar effects. Still, they have a history of inconsistent treatment under federal law. Until 2010, a person who distributed five grams of crack cocaine received the same mandatory minimum punishment as one who distributed 500 grams of powder cocaine. The Fair Sentencing Act reduced the disparity, but federal penalties for crack crimes still remain inconsistent.
This disparity impacts all Americans, but particularly Black Americans. In 2019, 81% of federal defendants with crack cocaine convictions were Black. Instead of making communities safer, this kind of policy only deepens distrust in the justice system. The Eastern District of North Carolina alone had the second-highest number of federal crack cocaine convictions in 2019. The federal disparity is an outlier in our nation; more than 40 states do not treat these drugs differently in their sentencing laws. The bipartisan EQUAL Act would end this federal disparity for good.
The EQUAL Act will still ensure accountability without harming people and their families with disproportional sentences. At my organization, I often witness how hope and purpose invigorate people to pursue good and healthy lives. When our legal system imposes fair sentences, it fosters a culture where people can better acknowledge their choices, make amends and start afresh.
As a young mom striving to provide a decent life for my son, I made several bad decisions that landed me in the justice system. Because I experienced the stigma of my criminal background, I wanted to help other returning citizens embrace self-sufficient, productive lives. I know this is the future Tillis strives to see — for North Carolinians and for all Americans. And it starts with affording the dignity of a fair, proportional sentence.
The EQUAL Act has received widespread support in Congress, including from 16 House Republicans, the National District Attorneys Association, Major Cities Chiefs Association, Faith and Freedom Coalition, and Prison Fellowship.
Tillis made meaningful reforms possible in the past — with the Justice Reinvestment Initiative, the FIRST Step Act and more. He can channel the same conviction now and end the federal crack cocaine sentencing disparity.
Sheena Beasley is the director of the Almond Connection, a nonprofit reentry organization in Guilford County. She volunteers with Prison Fellowship to advocate for justice that restores.