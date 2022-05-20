Sheriff Robbie Holland: Mental health, public safety and Medicaid

North Carolinians from all backgrounds who struggle with mental health conditions and addiction often wind up not in treatment, but in jail. This cycle comes with enormous costs for our law enforcement agencies, our economy and our communities.

So, as the sheriff of Macon County for more than two decades, I urge our elected officials to consider the many strains on jails and law enforcement across the state. Expanding Medicaid would help relieve much of that stress, and reduce recidivism.

Let me share my perspective from inside the system. When inmates are in our custody they have access to mental health treatment and substance abuse classes. In fact, many become sober for the first time in their adult lives. We’ve not only heard their stories but we’ve lived it with many of them while they are incarcerated.

Our agency, with the support of our county commissioners and local organizations, has taken the appropriate steps to offer classes by qualified mental health and substance abuse counselors that help these incarcerated mothers, fathers, sons and daughters seek a sober and drug-free life.

What typically happens next is nothing less than tragic. More times than not, these inmates walk out of the doors of our facility and right back into society with nowhere to turn and with very few resources available to continue those services. Which, of course, too often leads to more trouble.

Providing truly accessible health care services, particularly treatment for mental illnesses and substance use disorders — as closing the gap would — is a promising way to reduce rates of re-offense. In fact, studies in states that have expanded Medicaid show that doing so has drastically reduced the rate of recidivism among inmates.

Keeping people out of jail and in their homes and communities is a major goal of all public safety professionals. Access to health insurance would greatly improve access to treatment post incarceration and keep people out of our jails.

Inmates also have higher rates of chronic physical health conditions (such as asthma and diabetes), communicable diseases (such as HIV and hepatitis C), mental illnesses and substance use disorders than the general population. Once they are incarcerated, the health care of those inmates becomes the responsibility of the facility they are housed in, meaning if someone in our county jail needs to see a doctor, county taxpayers foot the bill.

In Macon County, for example, we have seen this expense grow annually to its daunting present cost of $500,000 per year.

If these incarcerated individuals have insurance, jails file it. If these inmates had Medicaid, jails would be able to file that, but instead, it’s billed to the county. Closing the health insurance coverage gap would extend Medicaid to incarcerated individuals, resulting in significant savings.

This would take the expense off the backs of our citizens. And it would ease the burden on law enforcement, allowing us to focus more attention and resources on keeping our communities safe.

Last year, the N.C. General Assembly provided extended Medicaid coverage for 35,000 postpartum mothers for a full year after the birth of their child, and for 10,000 parents whose children are placed in foster care. As officials who, like you, have dedicated much of our lives to public service, and on behalf of our colleagues, we urge lawmakers to continue on this path and close the coverage gap as soon as possible.

Robbie Holland, a Republican, is the sheriff of Macon County, N.C., and has been a member of local law enforcement for nearly three decades.