Short Stack: Newsflash: Social media do some good

You sometimes wonder whether social media will be the end of us all.

Name one other thing that seduces so many of us to be so mean, dumb and irresponsible.

Then again …

There was the Greenville woman who was feeling lonely and adrift after the death of her mother.

So she tweeted a modest request to anyone who might be listening.

As the (Shelby) Star reported, Alison Poggi was hurting and needed an encouraging word.

“I don’t have many followers and I’m ok with that,” she posted. “My mother died 6 weeks ago and I miss her and today is really hard for me. If you see this, just say hello. I need it today.”

What she got was thousands of responses, including words of comfort from Mark Hamill, the actor who is most famous for playing Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” movies.

Thousands of others also reached out, with stories of their own grief and losses or with supportive and hopeful words.

Meanwhile, a librarian in Union County, whose school district is mask-optional, took to Twitter to request help providing free protective equipment for students and colleagues at her middle school.