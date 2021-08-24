Short Stack: Newsflash: Social media do some good

You sometimes wonder whether social media will be the end of us all.
Name one other thing that seduces so many of us to be so mean, dumb and irresponsible.
Then again …
There was the Greenville woman who was feeling lonely and adrift after the death of her mother.
So she tweeted a modest request to anyone who might be listening.
As the (Shelby) Star reported, Alison Poggi was hurting and needed an encouraging word.
“I don’t have many followers and I’m ok with that,” she posted. “My mother died 6 weeks ago and I miss her and today is really hard for me. If you see this, just say hello. I need it today.”
What she got was thousands of responses, including words of comfort from Mark Hamill, the actor who is most famous for playing Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” movies.
Thousands of others also reached out, with stories of their own grief and losses or with supportive and hopeful words.
Meanwhile, a librarian in Union County, whose school district is mask-optional, took to Twitter to request help providing free protective equipment for students and colleagues at her middle school.
Specifically, Brittany Gendron posted the request on comedian Leslie Jones’ Twitter account.
Thirty minutes later, The Charlotte Observer reported, Jones, a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, had already bought and donated every item listed on Gendron’s wish list, which she had linked to on Amazon.
“Got you,” Jones replied on Gendron’s Twitter feed. “I cleared the list. Hope it helps!”
Others who saw Jones’ post also responded.
It’s particularly fitting that Jones was a part of a viral act of kindness on Twitter. You may have forgotten that she also was a victim.
Jones quit Twitter in 2016 after being besieged by racist trolls.
“I feel like I’m in a personal hell,” Jones posted at the time. “I didn’t do anything to deserve this.”
Make no mistake, the trolls are still out there. But it’s comforting to know that good people are out there as well, doing good things.
Contreras’ contract
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras has had her share of fervent supporters and critics. This is not unusual. It’s a hard job.
And, with the notable exception of Maurice “Mo” Greene, Guilford superintendents have routinely been polarizing figures, largely because the schools have been such focal points for polarizing issues: race, poverty, hunger, policing, achievement gaps, immigration, segregation, COVID.
Remember Terry Grier? Jerry Weast?
Even if you’re good at being superintendent, you’ll have detractors.
Be that as it may, Contreras has received high marks from the Board of Education and by a 5-2 vote, an extension of her contract through June 30, 2025.
In a letter of evaluation from school board Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene, Contreras was praised for her “innovative, dynamic and forceful leadership.”
Both the extension and the vote of confidence add a measure of stability and give Contreras room to address a number of challenges and opportunities as the new school year begins with in-person classes.
She has led well under difficult circumstances.
King’s resignation
After nearly 10 years on the job, the dean of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media has announced that this year will be her last.
It’s only natural that some will see Susan King’s impending departure as fallout from the furor over her offer of a professorship to Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times.
Hannah-Jones, who became the object a heated debate that played out over the summer on a national stage, declined an eventual offer of tenure that UNC’s Board of Trustees did not initially provide. Instead, she accepted a professorship at Howard University in Washington.
But King says the controversy had nothing to do with her leaving — that she had planned it this way all along.
In any case, King’s support of Hannah-Jones, even in the face of opposition by Walter Hussman, the newspaper owner whose name the school bears and who has pledged $25 million to the journalism school, was impressive. She refused to be bullied.
Some say it was naïve, and that King should have expected the blowback she got from conservatives when she offered the job to Hannah-Jones, whose prominent role in the Times’ “The 1619 Project” sparked criticism for its depiction of slavery’s prominence in U.S. history.
Odds are, she probably did. And that’s all the more reason to praise King for fighting the good fight.