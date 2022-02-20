Some company for Gen.Greene: Readers nominate subjects for new local monuments

Joanna Winston Foley may live in California, but at least a part of her is still here.
A retired social worker, Foley is descended from Maj. Joseph Winston, whose statue stands in Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.
Winston (1746-1815) was a militia leader in three battles during the American Revolution. Later he was elected to the state Senate and then to Congress.
Foley also has an abiding interest in history and has wondered out loud in a series of guest columns in the News & Record who is and is not represented in our monuments and memorials.
She suggested in a January column that Black soldiers from the American Revolution be placed on that list.
Specifically the ones who fought here.
She sees a connection between those soldiers and the four N.C. A&T freshmen who started the seminal 1960 sit-ins at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in downtown Greensboro.
“In Greensboro, there is no visual representation of the many African American soldiers who fought at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse,” Foley wrote on Jan. 16. “It’s a striking omission in a city whose earliest claim to fame rests on that historic battle — a battle in which African Americans played a significant role.”
She added: “These Black soldiers fought here for America’s independence — with fervent hope but no guarantee that political victory would lead to their own freedom. They are the ancestors of the Greensboro Four — men who courageously faced personal danger to serve the greater good. A commemoration of them will supply the missing link between the city’s two major historical events. This is Greensboro’s next and greatest story to tell!”
Terrific idea, we thought.
This, in turn, inspired us to ask our readers: Who else?
Here is some of what you told us:
Moments and movements
People are complicated and the things they have done exist in their moment in time and history doesn’t often view them the same way as the moment does. In that light, we should celebrate the moments and the movements rather than the individuals. I’d like to see a monument that celebrates Greensboro’s history of being a place for all, from having a legendary HBCU at A&T and a historically women’s college at UNCG, the civil rights movement and recent BLM protests, and our history as a working-class town, just to name a few.
The story of Greensboro in a lot of ways is figuring out how to live together and give everyone a voice and we should be reminded of that as we move into the future.
Jeffrey C. Lail
Greensboro
Peace, not war
In the United States, a high percentage of monuments commemorate people who fought, and especially people who died, in the country’s wars. This idea really needs to be reexamined.
I am a pacifist. And before the arguments start about that, let me assure you I absolutely endorse self-defense. (All creatures are hard-wired to do whatever they can to preserve their lives and those of their offspring.)
However, making monuments to war glorifies it and says it is something to be proud of. So they will be easily visible, many monuments are larger than life. (Thus the term monumental.) War is “set on a pedestal” and therefore we look up to it. And once the monument has been installed in a prominent public space, it makes a permanent statement to our future generations as well.
I suggest a monument to the Underground Railroad. It will be quite challenging to represent something that people tried to keep completely secret, with little reliable written history, but that will make it an even more important challenge to the artist and the viewers. A monument to saving lives.
J.M. Morton
Greensboro
Bennett legend
Dr. Willa Beatrice Player (1909-2003) was an educator, college president,
civil rights activist and federal appointee. She was the first African American woman to serve as president of an accredited, four-year educational institution. Bennett College, a historically Black college and in Greensboro, benefited from her leadership during years of heightened civil rights activism in the South. She welcomed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to speak on campus in 1958; he had been invited by local leaders but other Greensboro institutions declined to host him. Dr. Player supported Bennett students who took part in the sit-ins started by the Greensboro Four to integrate lunch counters at downtown stores. She said, “We don’t teach our students what to think; we teach them how to think. If I have to give exams in jail, that’s what I’ll do.”
Joanna Winston Foley
Berkeley, Calif.
A better way?
Having led guided walks at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park for 50 years and written a guide to the battlefield’s monuments, I know that bronze and granite, no matter how eloquently crafted, often fail to communicate to visitors today. Certainly it would be easy as a first step to compile and make freely available a roster of Black soldiers we know participated in the battle of Guilford Courthouse, like Ned Griffin, an enslaved man from Edgecombe County who was promised his freedom for serving in the militia as a substitute for his enslaver (the state legislature intervened after the war when the enslaver reneged on his promise), or Isaac Brown, a free Black man who marched in a newly raised regiment of Virginia Continentals as a sergeant, meaning he gave orders to white corporals and privates. I hope that Black leaders in the community might also suggest how best to honor those whom traditional histories have overlooked.
Scott Culclasure
Greensboro
‘Tree of Life’
I suggest a monument to celebrate and recognize the arc of the Black experience in North Carolina. I suggest a 30-foot-high “tree of life” showing the history of Blacks starting with enslavement to the current state, in a fountain setting where the waters represent tears shed in sadness and joy.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
What’s the point?
Why put up more (monuments) if they are going to be removed? I guess it depends on who it is.
I moved from Greensboro because it is nothing but a racist city.
Darrell Barber
Thomasvillle
Black soldiers
I wholeheartedly support publicly acknowledging and celebrating the overlooked and forgotten contributions of Black soldiers to winning the American Revolution. What better way to say belatedly “thank you for your service.” The form a memorial to Black infantrymen will take has many possibilities. I am sure Greensboro will bring together purpose and creativity once again.
Like the author Joanna Winston Foley my family has deep roots in North Carolina — from Craven County in the east all the way to Madison County in the west, including the Triangle and the Triad. As the UNC-Chapel Hill fight song goes “I’m a Tarheel born, I’m a Tarheel bred ... .” And I follow events there closely. I will continue to follow reactions to this piece and public support of a fitting tribute.
Lee Guion
San Francisco
Suffragette
Our family would love to see a monument for Gertrude Weil, the Jewish suffragette who was famous for her contributions to civil rights. I believe there is no monument in the Triad or Triangle that honor a Jewish woman.
By the way, we are a multi-faith family with members who are: Jewish, Catholic, Lutheran and probably some agnostics thrown in. Members of our family served in the Army in World War II (and continue to serve) and on my mother’s side, we count relatives who were Confederate soldiers during the Civil War. A monument to a brilliant Jewish woman could also act as a rebuke to the virulent antisemitism ravaging this land. The time for such a statue has come.
Renee Skudra
Nils Valdis Vytautas Skudra
Greensboro
Segregation foe
Greensboro should create a monument for Albion Tourgée. His commitment to racial justice is a legacy worth celebrating. Tourgée was a soldier, legislator, writer, lawyer and diplomat. As an early civil rights activist, he founded the National Citizens’ Rights Association. Tourgée also fought segregation on trains in Louisiana, and litigated in the U.S. Supreme Court in what is known as the landmark Plessy v. Ferguson case in 1896.
Hashim Warren
Greensboro
First Nations
I would like to see a monument honoring the first peoples of Guilford County which include the Eno, Shakori, Sissipahaw and Keyauwee peoples. So often history starts in the 1600s or 1700s which is misleading as this land was occupied for thousands of years prior. Let’s give honor to the First Nations of Guilford County.
Alyce L. Bitticks
Greensboro