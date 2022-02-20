Some company for Gen.Greene: Readers nominate subjects for new local monuments

Bennett legend

civil rights activist and federal appointee. She was the first African American woman to serve as president of an accredited, four-year educational institution. Bennett College, a historically Black college and in Greensboro, benefited from her leadership during years of heightened civil rights activism in the South. She welcomed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to speak on campus in 1958; he had been invited by local leaders but other Greensboro institutions declined to host him. Dr. Player supported Bennett students who took part in the sit-ins started by the Greensboro Four to integrate lunch counters at downtown stores. She said, “We don’t teach our students what to think; we teach them how to think. If I have to give exams in jail, that’s what I’ll do.”

A better way?

Having led guided walks at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park for 50 years and written a guide to the battlefield’s monuments, I know that bronze and granite, no matter how eloquently crafted, often fail to communicate to visitors today. Certainly it would be easy as a first step to compile and make freely available a roster of Black soldiers we know participated in the battle of Guilford Courthouse, like Ned Griffin, an enslaved man from Edgecombe County who was promised his freedom for serving in the militia as a substitute for his enslaver (the state legislature intervened after the war when the enslaver reneged on his promise), or Isaac Brown, a free Black man who marched in a newly raised regiment of Virginia Continentals as a sergeant, meaning he gave orders to white corporals and privates. I hope that Black leaders in the community might also suggest how best to honor those whom traditional histories have overlooked.