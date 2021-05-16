Stanhope A. Kelly: Region’s economic momentum under the radar

Under the radar. That’s what economists are saying about the economic transformation happening in central North Carolina, or the Carolina Core.
Sixty-eight active projects have the potential for 31,492 new jobs and $16.8 billion in new investment. This is not a pipe dream; this is the current pipeline of projects considering the Carolina Core right now according to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC).
While we realize our region will not win all of these projects, or even half of them, it is our goal to win our fair share. And we are well-positioned to do so.
The Carolina Core’s boundaries are built by the assets that make the region a globally competitive market — a talent pool of more than 2 million people, access to 30-plus colleges and universities, multiple airports, four megasites totaling 7,200 acres of certified land, urban research parks and more. It’s the unique combination of these assets and our excellent quality of life that position the Carolina Core as a prime location for businesses and talent.
Despite the pandemic, economic development activity in the Carolina Core is robust and momentum is building. But this economic transformation has largely remained under the radar. This is especially true over the last 18 months, as most of us have not been out in our communities to see this widespread momentum firsthand. Our region has continued to see major capital investment from new and expanding industries with more than 16,700 new jobs announced collectively in the Carolina Core since 2018, representing billions of dollars in investment.
We remain encouraged by several large announcements over the last year that demonstrate our continued strong position and future outlook. Companies like DC BLOX, Nestle Purina Petcare, Ontex Group, Abzena, Prepac Manufacturing, Audentes Therapeutics and Chick-fil-A Distribution have announced plans to make the Carolina Core their next big move. And companies like Publix, UPS, Honda Aircraft Co., Syngenta, Hayward Industries and Amada are continuing to grow and invest here. These companies have cited the robust workforce, strategic location, vast transportation and logistics networks, readily available sites and excellent quality of life as reasons to invest in the Carolina Core.
This progress is particularly evident in our region’s downtowns. The Carolina Core is undergoing multi-billion-dollar transformations to revitalize and repurpose downtowns as mixed-use and residential living spaces that breathe new life into center cities. Grit, determination and design still fill the Carolina Core’s old brick factories and sun-soaked warehouses. Today’s tenants are some of the most creative, entrepreneurial and industrious companies in the country. Adaptive reuse of historic buildings has resulted in cool public spaces like Bailey Power Plant and Bailey Park in Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter and the new Congdon Yards facility opening this month in High Point. In downtown Greensboro Centric Brands has moved its headquarters to the Gateway Center, where the entrepreneurial support programs Launch Greensboro and Transform GSO also have a presence.
Additionally, construction of facilities and new program offerings at our region’s colleges and universities will continue to fuel our future economic growth. Roughly $400 million in construction is underway or recently completed on campuses across the region. This includes Forsyth Technical Community College’s new aviation technology lab, the new engineering buildings at N.C. A&T and Elon University, a nursing and instructional building at UNCG, Alamance Community College’s Biotechnology Center of Excellence facility and a new arena and conference center at High Point University. These investments in higher education will support economic growth in the Carolina Core for years to come.
We believe that the Carolina Core is North Carolina’s next engine of transformational economic growth. And the transformation is well underway. Public and private leadership in the region is highly engaged and aligned on a vision for the future. From our companies, to our people, to our deep investments in our communities, the Carolina Core is defining itself as a future-ready region brimming with opportunity set to transform North Carolina.
No more flying under the radar. It’s time to tell the story of all our region has to offer. I hope you will join me and our regional partners in doing so.
Stanhope A. Kelly is president and CEO of the Piedmont Triad Partnership.