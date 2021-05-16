Stanhope A. Kelly: Region’s economic momentum under the radar

Under the radar. That’s what economists are saying about the economic transformation happening in central North Carolina, or the Carolina Core.

Sixty-eight active projects have the potential for 31,492 new jobs and $16.8 billion in new investment. This is not a pipe dream; this is the current pipeline of projects considering the Carolina Core right now according to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC).

While we realize our region will not win all of these projects, or even half of them, it is our goal to win our fair share. And we are well-positioned to do so.

The Carolina Core’s boundaries are built by the assets that make the region a globally competitive market — a talent pool of more than 2 million people, access to 30-plus colleges and universities, multiple airports, four megasites totaling 7,200 acres of certified land, urban research parks and more. It’s the unique combination of these assets and our excellent quality of life that position the Carolina Core as a prime location for businesses and talent.