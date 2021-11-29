Stephen Howard: Shouldn't we invest in people as well?

Focusing on the $3.5 trillion price tag for Biden’s Build Back Better plan is intended to scare the casual news consumer. It is $3.5 trillion over 10 years (i.e., $350 billion per year) and has the benefit of having “pay-fors.” While one can argue whether the pay-fors will fully pay for the plan, the fairness of the pay-fors cannot be questioned. Corporations and the very wealthy, who have seen massive increases in income and wealth at the expense of everyone else over the past several decades, will be asked to do their part to improve everyone’s lot. Companies like Duke Energy and FedEx have somehow escaped paying any taxes over the past several years, and billionaires such as Warren Buffett, whose wealth grew $24 billion between 2014 and 2018, paid just 0.1% in taxes during that time. They have avoided paying their fair share while leaving us to pick up the slack. It is hard to be sympathetic if they are compelled to contribute more for the betterment of all.