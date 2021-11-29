Stephen Howard: Shouldn't we invest in people as well?

Recently the House overwhelmingly approved a $7.8 trillion spending bill. This bill will soon pass in the Senate and be signed by President Biden. HR4350 — the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022 — is not depicted as a $7.8 trillion bill because it authorizes $780 billion for this year, but, since military budgets rarely shrink, $7.8 trillion over 10 years is a conservative estimate.
Focusing on the $3.5 trillion price tag for Biden’s Build Back Better plan is intended to scare the casual news consumer. It is $3.5 trillion over 10 years (i.e., $350 billion per year) and has the benefit of having “pay-fors.” While one can argue whether the pay-fors will fully pay for the plan, the fairness of the pay-fors cannot be questioned. Corporations and the very wealthy, who have seen massive increases in income and wealth at the expense of everyone else over the past several decades, will be asked to do their part to improve everyone’s lot. Companies like Duke Energy and FedEx have somehow escaped paying any taxes over the past several years, and billionaires such as Warren Buffett, whose wealth grew $24 billion between 2014 and 2018, paid just 0.1% in taxes during that time. They have avoided paying their fair share while leaving us to pick up the slack. It is hard to be sympathetic if they are compelled to contribute more for the betterment of all.
Biden’s plan will reduce costs for child care, higher education, housing, prescriptions and health care, cut taxes for childless workers and families with children, and invest in workforce training, teachers, schools and clean-energy jobs. These all have been woefully underfunded for decades.
If America hopes to remain a world leader it needs these investments now. North Carolina native James Frick, a former vice president at Notre Dame, once said, “Don’t tell me where your priorities are. Show me where you spend your money and I’ll tell you what they are.”
Investing for the nation’s defense is vital, but so is investing in the nation’s people. As we emerge from a COVID-induced interruption in our society and economy this is an opportunity that cannot be missed.
The writer lives in Oak Ridge.