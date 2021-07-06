Stephen J. Farnsworth, S. Robert Lichter and Farah Latif: Trump still reigns in late-night comedy

Donald Trump loyalists who claim their idol is still the real president are getting support from an unlikely source — the late-night TV talk show hosts. No, Hollywood hasn’t gone QAnon. But in the past, a first-year president has usually been the primary target of TV’s comedians. Their material is typically a reliable indicator of who is the Newsmaker in Chief. This year, however, Inauguration Day came and went, and the Trump jokes just kept on coming.

The continuing focus on the former president is evident from the material featured on two popular late-night talk shows, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on NBC and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on CBS. During Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, Colbert and Fallon together featured more than twice as many jokes about the previous POTUS (349) than they did about his successor (158), according to our analysis.

As usual, the Trump-centric pattern was most obvious in Colbert’s monologues, which zinged the ex-president nearly four times as often as the incumbent (228 to 60). But even Fallon, who was once derided by his peers for doing a soft interview in which he tousled Trump’s hair, told 121 Donald Trump jokes compared to 98 about Joe Biden.