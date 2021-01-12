Steve Allen, Kim Priddy and Alan Sherouse: We can and should do better than this

Compared to the president’s rhetoric and character, Pence is Superman. Et tu, Brute?

The rioters — and the president — have claimed the mantel of “law and order” and “support the police” and yet when it came to obeying the law, preserving order and respecting the police they would have none of it.

Conservatives and evangelical Christians, like myself, have for too long rationalized that ignoring the president’s language and behavior was tolerable because of his policies. There comes a time, however (even at this late hour) when one must ask one’s self if this was a Faustian bargain that overwhelmed legitimate policy disagreements.

We have been called traitors, weak, relics of the past and words unrepeatable in the newspaper because of past criticism of President Trump for lesser things, but in order to retain one’s credibility a standard of right and wrong must be sacrosanct. Last Wednesday, that standard was jettisoned by people who claim to adhere to it.