Steve Ford: A hard year’s signposts in the quest for justice

Agenda for reform

All told, the group spools out 125 recommendations covering the entire criminal justice gamut. Police department rules covering the use of force and accountability for that use would be tightened. The criminal code would be streamlined to downgrade penalties for non-violent offenses of the kind that members of racial and ethnic minorities may be disproportionately and unfairly charged with committing.

More teenage offenders would be spared from prosecution and punishment as adults and thus from the hard-to-overcome drag of criminal records. “No-knock” searches that can go tragically awry, such as the one that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, would be more closely regulated.

Law enforcement agencies are urged to shift tactics in the use of traffic stops. “Black drivers are twice as likely to be pulled over as white drivers,” the report notes. “Once pulled over, Black drivers are twice as likely to be searched, yet less than 10% of these searches lead to arrest.” The report says officers should shift their focus away from minor infractions that can become excuses to stop Black drivers — the prototypical busted taillight — and concentrate more on obvious safety threats like speeding.