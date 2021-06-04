Steven Bullock: Infrastructure is key to state’s manufacturing future

Nearly 150 years later, we again have an opportunity to use manufacturing as the economic driver of our post-COVID economy. However, this time it’s manufacturing’s unquestionable link to infrastructure that could position the state’s economy for a pivotal role in the global economy and restore America’s global competitiveness.

The question is: Are North Carolinians ready for a reimagining of, and reinvestment in, our infrastructure? For decades, our infrastructure has suffered from a lack of investment. Now, beyond just roads, highways and bridges, we have an opportunity to transform and modernize our water, energy and broadband infrastructure systems and drive our economy forward.

For example, over the past decade commute times have increased by nearly 11% in North Carolina and on average, our state’s drivers pay $500 a year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair. But we do not just spend time on our roads and highways to do our jobs anymore; we also depend on our digital pathways and connections. In many places throughout our state there is no affordable and reliable broadband, and more than half of North Carolinians live in areas where there is only one internet provider. In fact, as of 2019, a quarter of American farms had no form of internet access and 72% of farms were without high-speed internet access. How do we plan to compete globally this century if every American cannot check email or get online?