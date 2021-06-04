Steven Bullock: Infrastructure is key to state’s manufacturing future

After the Civil War, D.A. Tompkins, a once prominent North Carolina engineer and manufacturer, became a leading advocate of manufacturing’s role to lead our state’s post-reconstruction economy. In short order, the Tarheel State became a manufacturing powerhouse that created jobs and boosted our economy with tobacco, textiles and furniture becoming the “big three” manufacturing sectors of our economy.
Nearly 150 years later, we again have an opportunity to use manufacturing as the economic driver of our post-COVID economy. However, this time it’s manufacturing’s unquestionable link to infrastructure that could position the state’s economy for a pivotal role in the global economy and restore America’s global competitiveness.
The question is: Are North Carolinians ready for a reimagining of, and reinvestment in, our infrastructure? For decades, our infrastructure has suffered from a lack of investment. Now, beyond just roads, highways and bridges, we have an opportunity to transform and modernize our water, energy and broadband infrastructure systems and drive our economy forward.
For example, over the past decade commute times have increased by nearly 11% in North Carolina and on average, our state’s drivers pay $500 a year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair. But we do not just spend time on our roads and highways to do our jobs anymore; we also depend on our digital pathways and connections. In many places throughout our state there is no affordable and reliable broadband, and more than half of North Carolinians live in areas where there is only one internet provider. In fact, as of 2019, a quarter of American farms had no form of internet access and 72% of farms were without high-speed internet access. How do we plan to compete globally this century if every American cannot check email or get online?
It goes beyond the digitalization of our economy, it is other life-sustaining must-haves such as clean drinking water and reliable, low-cost energy. During the next two decades, North Carolina’s drinking water infrastructure will require $16.8 billion in additional funding. On average a low-income family will spend up to 10% of their income on home energy costs, forcing tough choices between turning the lights on, putting food on the table or obtaining medical care.
As we recover from COVID-19’s impact on our economy, the American workforce also needs stronger pathways to middle-skill careers with family-sustaining wages. More than a quarter of all infrastructure-related workers are projected to retire or permanently leave their positions over the next decade. On top of that, the manufacturing industry faces a potential 2.4 million unfilled positions between 2018 and 2028 due to skills gaps. That’s why any infrastructure bill needs to also create a robust talent pipeline and focus on developing advanced technical skills and flexible training opportunities for all Americans.
For these reasons, and so much more, the time is now for a transformational investment in our infrastructure.
The American Jobs Plan lays out a sweeping vision for how to begin to address these critical infrastructure needs and outlines how we can simultaneously deliver environmental resilience, harness the digital transformation, retrain American workers and reinforce fiscal health for generations to come. By doing so, we will not just make our economy more competitive, but we will also create family-sustaining jobs and revitalize and grow manufacturing in North Carolina and across the United States. We need our elected officials, Republicans and Democrats, to work together and ensure infrastructure remains the backbone of our economy that it has been, and can still be, for generations.
Steven Bullock is the CEO of Power Curbers Companies in Salisbury.