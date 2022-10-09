Stuart Egan: If you are running for school board ...

Stuart Egan

Guest columnist

Yes. Election Day is approaching.

And it seems as if every political sign on the sides of roads and at interchanges is for one particular race: the local school board.

Throw around terms like “CRT,” “learning loss,” “mask mandates,” “indoctrination” and “transparency,” add to them some righteous anger, and you have some rather loud campaigns for the local school board that base platforms on weak foundations and fictitious culture wars.

Because the entity that is the local school system is much more than the platitudes of a campaign can ever explain.

If you are running for school board because you think that school systems handled the pandemic incorrectly with virtual learning and mask mandates, then please bring your crystal balls to each school board meeting so we can accurately know how to handle unforeseen and unprecedented crises that have not happened yet.

If you are running for school board because you believe that SEL (social emotional learning) is not appropriate for schools, then please share your plans for getting a full-time nurse, more counselors and more social workers in our schools in a hurry and please make sure that schools have the resources to make schools safer. (Maybe even do something about class sizes as well.)

If you are running for school board because you want to stop the “indoctrination” of our students, then please come with concrete examples of what is happening, because if I as a teacher could truly indoctrinate students as powerfully as some of the candidates running say that I can, then there would never be a late assignment or a phone used surreptitiously in class.

If you are running to make sure that the right curriculum is being taught, then take that up with the state board and the legislature. With the number of high-stakes standardized tests that schools have to give each year and the absolute enormity of the standards of study being revised on a yearly basis, claiming that teachers are “teaching” their own curricula is ludicrous.

If you are running for school board because you think there needs to be more transparency in what is done in classrooms, then start looking at the syllabi and online repositories that all teachers use for students. Technology and social media have not only made things more accessible, but have made classroom activities incredibly transparent.

If you are running for school board because you feel that the teachers’ union is running the schools, then please be reminded that North Carolina is a right-to-work, at-will state that has outlawed public employees from collectively bargaining. That makes North Carolina one of a kind. The state also has taken away due-process rights for teachers, as well as graduate degree pay and longevity pay. Add to that a court order to follow a funding plan that has been ignored by the state government (Leandro) and you might want to point your anger toward the real culprits in Raleigh. (Plus, you would be proving to many why they might need to join a teacher advocacy group.)

If you are running for school board because you want to focus more on discipline in schools, then please bring in a plan to have more assistant principals be in schools to help handle those issues and more empowerment for teachers to enforce the rules.

If you are running for school board because you think we need to strengthen the integrity of high school diplomas, then start talking about how we should not use graduation rates as the overall measure of school success.

If you are running for school board because you think you can run it like your business, then maybe you need to see how public schools really work. Maybe try running a business like a school system and see if they are compatible.

If you are running for school board because you want to give schools “back to the parents,” then remember that everyone is a stakeholder in public education — everyone. It does not belong to one group. It belongs to all people, most of whom do not have a child in the school system at present.

The loudest voices do not always represent the majority of voters and what you as a candidate say on social media is read by so many more people than you think.

And if you want to empower teachers, it might be good to explain how you will, because, as of this date, there are still thousands of teaching vacancies in this state.