Sue Stinson and Gary Kenton: We are a nation, and city, of immigrants

We believe, and an abundance of data supports us, that immigrants and refugees help to make the Triad a better place to live. When problems arise, it is most often due to a lack of firsthand knowledge. The Immigration Policy Reform Roundtable of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad will host a Lunch with the League event on Nov. 15 that will provide an opportunity for some direct contact. We will introduce several immigrants and refugees who have been welcomed in the Triad and have made significant contributions to our communities, despite the challenges they have faced.

At a time when issues regarding immigration have prompted inflammatory rhetoric, it’s helpful to be reminded that, with the exception of those who are Native Americans, all of us came from elsewhere or are descended from those who did. Some were brought to America against their will as enslaved persons. Others, like families arriving today, came seeking a better life, often escaping from oppressive and dangerous conditions in their homelands.

We sadly recognize that the United States has often played a role in the development of unsafe conditions in Guatemala, Venezuela, Honduras, the Dominican Republic and elsewhere. But the story of recent arrivals is not all that different from the German, Irish, Polish, Asian, Jewish, Muslim and other groups that have come to our shores and helped to make America stronger, culturally, economically and politically.

“Our Immigrant Neighbors: Building a Stronger Triad” will be a celebration of the many ways in which we all benefit from the diversity of ideas and cultures these newcomers bring. The panelists for this event represent only a fraction of this diversity: Liana Adrong (Greensboro International Advisory Committee, Montagnard Association), Million Mekonnen (African Services Coalition), DACA recipient Yubi Sandoval (UNCG, Latino Community Coalition of Guilford) and Cone Health Congregational Nurse Araceli Lopez (Faith Action).

We are proud that our community has a history of welcoming immigrants, and that the Greensboro City Council unanimously passed a resolution making Greensboro a Welcoming City in 2014. Well before that, agencies such as Lutheran Family Services, Church World Service, American Friends Service Committee and others were helping newcomers into our communities and giving them the support needed to acclimate to their adopted home and match their skills with jobs. More recently, the New Arrivals Institute, Faith Action, the Center for New North Carolinians, Siembra NC and others have carried the work further.

There are plenty of pragmatic reasons, along with the sheer fact of their humanity, to welcome these industrious people. According to the American Immigration Council, immigrants in North Carolina make up a critical part of the state’s workforce across a range of occupations, have contributed billions of dollars in taxes and, as consumers, add nearly $20 billion to North Carolina’s economy.

Further, according to 2018 data, immigrant entrepreneurs in North Carolina generate more than $1 billion in business revenue annually (americanimmigrationcouncil.org/research/immigrants-north-carolina).

This event will provide a forum for some remarkable individuals to share their stories of struggle, perseverance and achievement. It also will serve to counter the hostile rhetoric that views newcomers as a threat and make clear that these good people are not coming here to replace us. They are us.