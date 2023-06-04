Fleeing from what?

How typical of the N.C. Legislature to propose, yet again, a school voucher program (SB 406 & HB 823). Where is the research proving charter and private schools produce better educated, better prepared, more caring, and more competitive students?

Data show they do not, but data isn’t driving the discourse. Why then should public funds, our tax dollars, go to these schools for the few? We must ask why fleeing is the answer. We must ask, fleeing from what or from whom? Is it a quality school being sought or a mostly white school masquerading as one?

Public education is not perfect. Its challenges, to end racial gaps, to feed all students nutritious food, to ensure children with disabilities are served and learning styles considered, are enormous. It is, however, the responsibility of a democracy to face the challenges and resolve them, not flee from them. They must be supported not diminished, commended not rejected. It is in the interest of everyone. All of us benefit when we have a well-educated population at all levels of society, and we can achieve that by supporting public education.

Jennifer Schaal

Greensboro

You've made it!

Dear Class of 2023,

Graduation day is almost here, and I am overwhelmed by the amazing progress our graduates have made. You were freshmen in high school when the pandemic hit, and I know what a tremendous challenge that was.

Still, you persevered, and now, more than 5,000 of you will walk across the stage and into the next opportunity that awaits you.

Perhaps for the first time, you will start making decisions about your future and chart your own course. As you do, I hope you will remember the lessons you learned here, the teachers who encouraged you and helped you realize your passions, the coaches who showed you how great you could be if you put in the work and the friends who supported you through all the ups and downs of childhood.

Those people may not be a daily presence in your lives next year, but the things you've learned from them have helped shape the person you are today and the adult you are yet to become. And as life continues, you will encounter other teachers, coaches and friends that will pour into you and help you grow.

Wherever you are headed — perhaps to college, the military, or starting an exciting new career­ —remember that you have a home in Guilford County Schools.

I am proud of all you have accomplished and all you will accomplish. Congratulations, and let the light of your achievements shine as an example for others.

In partnership,

Dr. Whitney Oakley

Greensboro

The writer is superintendent of Guilford County Schools.

An unwise cut

As a former and longtime city manager of Greensboro, I became concerned recently when I learned that one version of the proposed North Carolina budget includes a $2.5 million cut to the UNC School of Government. I understand and managed cuts while I was manager, but there are many sound reasons to not make this cut.

North Carolina is known nationally for high quality local government services and sound financial management. The School of Government is a key reason for this reputation. The school is unique among academic institutions in that its faculty regularly provide expert, objective and trusted consultation and advice to thousands of public officials throughout North Carolina. They teach and conduct research like most faculty, but they are expected to spend a large portion of their time providing practical counsel to city, county and North Carolina court officials on complex real-world problems and legal matters. They are highly trusted and their services are in high demand.

For every $1 in state appropriations, the school brings in approximately $2.30 in revenue from other sources. That is a unique business model component for an academic institution and a revenue source that is dependent on customer/client satisfaction. The school adheres to a set of values that includes nonpartisan, policy neutral and responsive advice. It is practical scholarship at its finest.

The proposed cut represents more than 20% of the school’s legislative appropriation. The School of Government is one of North Carolina’s greatest assets. We need to invest in it, not cut it.

Ed Kitchen

Greensboro

Divisive scoops

Concerning your recent, obsessive reportorial trend, please turn your attention to the critical issue of how white racism impacts climate change! You have proven, beyond reasonable doubt, that it degrades everything from retail sales to church attendance to digestive regularity, but you have not addressed climate!

Certainly the flooding in Texas and the increased intensity of hurricanes and the drought in Guatemala, must be related to racism, and if you dig hard enough, you will surely find the connection. So send forth your best investigative sleuths to solve this glaring omission. The Pulitzer Prize For Divisive Reporting awaits!

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

