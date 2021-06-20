Suresh Chandra: Deplorable spectacle of intolerance

Having lived in Greensboro for 49 years until last November, I was deeply pained by the narrative in Allen Johnson’s recent column (June 7), describing insulting behavior of some drivers as he walked in his neighborhood. Despite numerous incidents of violence and mean-spirited racial slurs directed at Blacks, Jews, Asians and Hispanics, I want to desperately believe that there is a very small minority that engages in such despicable behavior. The fact remains, though, that these fringe groups can and do cause irreparable damage to a society that comprises such vast diversity in religion, ethnicity, national origin and color.

These incidents of bigotry and hatred fly in the face of claims that America is a melting pot or a land where people have successfully assimilated as proud Americans. Our constitution’s assurance of equal rights for all citizens is considered a farce in the eyes of the world. What right do we have to lecture other countries on human rights and justice when we so glaringly fail to exercise tolerance and respect for our fellow citizens?