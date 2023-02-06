As I reflect on my first year as city manager there is a host of key accomplishments worth highlighting, all aimed at giving Greensboro a competitive edge:

Nearly $60 million in approved American Rescue Plan funding ($7.5 million for affordable housing and $26 million for economic/neighborhood development and Infrastructure).

A voter-supported $130 million bond referendum ($30 million for housing and $15 million for transportation).

The hiring of a chief of police.

A reduction in violent crimes by 22%.

More than 1,500 guns removed from the streets.

A $400,000 increase in public arts funding to support 18 artists, each receiving $20,000 to $25,000.

Doorway Shelters to temporarily house our homeless neighbors during severe cold weather.

Investment of $1 million to support our most vulnerable corridors.

Creation of offices to address sustainability, community safety and legislative lobbying and a new Public Transit Department.

The hosting of 15 community listening sessions.

The recognition of GSO 2040 as the best comprehensive plan in the nation.

The list goes on and on!

It’s fair to say, 365 days is not adequate to transform an organization, much less an entire city. However, we built on past successes and shored up our capabilities to become the most desirable mid-sized city in America, while making the city of Greensboro an employer of choice.

When I became city manager on Feb. 1, 2022, I had no doubt the city possessed the framework to be more desirable, but I did not envision we would have accomplished this much in such short order.

I arrived at a pivotal time in Greensboro’s transformation — an influx of economic development investments, growth and development at a record-setting pace — more than 500 site plans reviewed, 40 annexations and a city that has grown to approximately 140 square miles.

And each day for the past year we continue to unlock the possibilities of all this city could become. In spite of this list of successes we are not there yet!

We are looking ahead to a robust 2023. A few key initiatives we expect to introduce in 2023, with City Council support, include:

The inaugural State of the City address by our mayor, which will focus on economic development.

The launch of a mobile tool shed to go into neighborhoods to help residents improve the appearance of their properties.

A trolley/shuttle service on Elm Street, connecting downtown with Revolution Mill.

A youth summit to engage college students with the aim of retaining talent in Greensboro.

Support of investments along key corridors, such as West Washington Street and Randleman Road.

The implementation of major bus routes to provide crosstown services without traveling to the center city for transfers, thus getting people to work, school and medical appointments in a timelier manner

Roundtables with community leaders, developers and corporations, academic institutions and nonprofits — in an effort to shape our city’s future together.

The development of a strategy for updating our aging infrastructure.

The preparation of a strategic framework to link City Council priorities with our vision and mission.

Choices and diversity make cities great, such as choices of schools, means of mobility, well-paying jobs, entertainment, and diversity of people, housing types, ideas and opportunities. In 2023 we will strengthen collaboration with our partners to offer such choices to our residents and businesses.

All of these will be impossible without the help of my leadership team and the contributions of our hardworking city employees. Together, they bring their best each day to the community at large. As we did in 2022, we will continue to invest in our employees to make sure the city of Greensboro continues to be an employer of choice.

I’m looking forward to achieving more progress in 2023. Let’s make this our best year ever in Greensboro.