Tamika Walker Kelly: To get better pay NC teachers may need to march

Since the beginning of this school year and through the final four months of state budget negotiations, we at the North Carolina Association of Educators advocated for meaningful salary increases, increased classroom funding and a fulfillment of the Leandro mandate. But above all, we fought for recognition of what’s happening in our public schools across the state.

Teachers and support staff are exhausted and overworked, and their frustration has reached a boiling point. We fear the budget is too little, too late for too many.

It’s been more than 10 years since education funding was slashed during the Great Recession, and it has never recovered. It has been three years since the last pay raise for educators. And it has been almost two years since public education was fundamentally altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Underfunding alone was already taking a toll on our public schools. We’ve been losing good teachers and staff for more than a decade, but when you add in the stress and safety concerns of the pandemic without any corresponding appreciation from state lawmakers, the educator exodus took flight.