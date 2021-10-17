THE FEW, THE PROUD: COVID-19 didn’t help the North Carolina nursing shortage

At around 4 p.m., nurse Lydia Bohinski begins her day.

She puts on her scrubs and packs her lunch before heading to a 12-hour shift at Duke Hospital in Durham, only to get home and repeat the same schedule the next day. Or sometimes even for the next five days — a harsh reality for many nurses.

Across North Carolina, nurses at major hospital systems, like Bohinski, are experiencing stress and low morale caused by staffing shortages.

But it may not be why you think.

Although Novant Health recently fired almost 200 employees for failing to comply with COVID-19 vaccination requirements, low staffing levels may not be as linked to the pandemic as people believe. And recent reports from national nursing and professional services organizations indicate nursing shortages will get worse — especially in North Carolina.

“The amount of overtime texts we have gotten in the past couple of months is ridiculous,” Bohinski said recently. “It’s usually twice a day, we get overtime texts. And the problem is, nobody wants to come and work overtime. ... Burnout is real among the nurses, among the providers, among the attendings. ... You just feel tired all the time and get to a point where you don’t want to go back.”