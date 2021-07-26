The grievance industry invades our schools

Declaring himself an "avowed expert in racial dynamics,” Leonard Pitts ("Their greatest fear? The loss of whiteness," News & Record, July 12) had — in spite of his all-knowingness — never heard of critical race theory. This is surprising, considering that critical race theory — an outgrowth of the Marxist school of postmodernist critical theory — has been around for 30 years.

He is not alone. Neither had the parents who are mobilizing against CRT.

Thanks to the COVID-19 lockdowns and online instruction, parents now had the opportunity to peer into their kids' rooms and witness this propagandized garbage being dumped on their children.

Originally, the Marxists sought to divide us by class. Having failed that they turned to race to create division. Critical race theory per se is not taught in grades K-12. Rather its offshoots, which now come into schools disguised as anti-racism training, are being taught. They show up as “equity consultants” which according to PACT (Parents Against Critical Theory) are nothing more than individuals or groups of people in the multi-billion-dollar grievance industry who charge “big bucks to tell school districts and corporations how racist they are.”