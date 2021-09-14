The Rev. Jennifer Copeland and the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman: Lift every voice to protect voting in N.C.

It’s worth noting that the creation story found in the first chapter of Genesis was likely written and recited for the people of God during the Babylonian exile, more than 500 years before the birth of Jesus. Like all exiles and wars then and since, people were confronted with massive life disruption, destruction of home and property and forced relocation. Chaos like that calls for structure from another source. The prophets and priests of those exiled from Judah offered such structure by reminding God’s people of our place in the order of creation and reminding us of our worth by emphasizing our godly images.

We still rely on that reminder today when confronted by chaos, even chaos that comes in the form of legislative agendas that do not privilege the worth of each person. We can produce a long list of legislative machinations that devalue many in North Carolina, such as the failure to expand Medicaid or to fund adequately the Department of Environmental Quality so it can protect residents from industrial pollution.

Now we are being confronted by a process that condenses the locations for public comment about our congressional districts. Hearings are scheduled in only 10 counties out of 100.

Not surprisingly, many of our rural counties in northeastern and western North Carolina will be omitted.