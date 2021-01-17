The Rev. Jonathan Gaska: The 'big lie' or the bigger truth?

But in order for the big lie to work, it must be rooted in a narrative that is already charged and will easily incite his side to take violent action against “the enemy.” For President Trump, the big lie is that he was victorious and that the election was stolen from him and his followers. And the charged narrative? Well, that is rooted in what has always divided the country: white supremacy.

If that seems like a stretch, please notice that the rhetoric around the fraudulent election blames urban cities like Philadelphia, Detroit and Atlanta, where the Black vote carried the day. Notice that Sen. Ted Cruz invokes the Compromise of 1877, which challenged the legitimacy of the Black vote that ended Reconstruction.

Notice that the president’s base is comparing the attack on the Capitol building to Black Lives Matter rallies that took place over the summer.

Notice that the attempted seizure of the Capitol building occurred on the heels of the Georgia runoff, where two Democratic candidates — one of whom is the minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King once served — won their senatorial elections because of the Black vote. Coincidence? I will leave room for you to answer the question for yourself.