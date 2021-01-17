The Rev. Jonathan Gaska: The 'big lie' or the bigger truth?

I remember taking my young daughter to a Martin Luther King celebration at a church a few years ago. A sketch of the Rev. King’s image decorated the front cover of the program. Curious about this man, she asked me who he was and what he did. After telling her, she asked what happened to him.
After hesitating for a moment, I told her, without any sugar coating. With a concerned quiver in her voice she inquired, “Why did someone kill him?”
As I suddenly found myself in the deep end with a 4-year-old, I simply said the first thing that came to mind: “They killed him because he told the truth about our country.”
King was called many things by many people: A dreamer. An outside agitator. A communist. At one time he was considered the most dangerous person on the FBI watch list. But one thing we can say about him without hesitation is that he was someone who was deeply committed to the truth.
With all the events unraveling before our eyes — in an age of endless fact-checking, 20,000 lies and the baseless conspiracies that led to the insurgence (or failed coup) on Jan. 6 — I can't help but wonder what King might say to us today.
History tells us that during moments of societal unrest and despair, the populace often looks to an authoritarian leader for assurance and guidance. History also conveys that the authoritarian leader uses what is called “the big lie” to seduce his followers for the sake of keeping himself in power. These types of leaders don't give up when they lose; they simply double down on their fantasy.
But in order for the big lie to work, it must be rooted in a narrative that is already charged and will easily incite his side to take violent action against “the enemy.” For President Trump, the big lie is that he was victorious and that the election was stolen from him and his followers. And the charged narrative? Well, that is rooted in what has always divided the country: white supremacy.
If that seems like a stretch, please notice that the rhetoric around the fraudulent election blames urban cities like Philadelphia, Detroit and Atlanta, where the Black vote carried the day. Notice that Sen. Ted Cruz invokes the Compromise of 1877, which challenged the legitimacy of the Black vote that ended Reconstruction.
Notice that the president’s base is comparing the attack on the Capitol building to Black Lives Matter rallies that took place over the summer.
Notice that the attempted seizure of the Capitol building occurred on the heels of the Georgia runoff, where two Democratic candidates — one of whom is the minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King once served — won their senatorial elections because of the Black vote. Coincidence? I will leave room for you to answer the question for yourself.
In King’s final book he asks an important question: If we are ever going to move forward, he wonders, "Where do we go from here: chaos or community?" Over the last several years we have tiptoed dangerously close to our peril’s edge, and we now find ourselves at the crossroad of this crucial question. Either we will go down the road to unity — which can only be possible when grounded in the raw and honest truth — or we will perish under the big lie, which is grounded in the American malaise of white supremacy.
If we find our conscience torn over these two opposing ways and are unable to discern which path is actually the one of truth, perhaps we can use this easy litmus test: If we find ourselves in the company of those who have historically been drawn to messages of supremacy (such as neo-Nazis and Confederate extremists), then it is probably safe to assume that we are on the wrong side of the truth. If, however, we find ourselves in the company of those who have dedicated and risked their lives for the sake of truth, unity and justice, then we are more than likely on the pathway of King's legacy, which we celebrate today.
As we remember the American prophet who gave his life for the sake of truth, perhaps we contemplate his question: Where do we go from here, America: chaos or community? Again, I will leave room for you to answer the question for yourself.
The Rev. Jonathan Gaska is pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem.