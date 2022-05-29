The Rev. Julie Peeples: No act of violence happens in a vacuum

‘The gunman acted alone.” How many times have we heard this phrase in recent years?

I have come to believe there is no such thing as a lone shooter. With each incident, there are large numbers of people — politicians, companies, national groups and ordinary individuals like you and me standing behind the gunman.

No, we did not pull the trigger. Yes, the shooter bears the brunt of the responsibility; this is not intended to excuse individual choices. But no act of violence happens in a vacuum.

We live in an era when some of the greatest destruction being wrought around the world is at the hands of those who are absolutely convinced they know God and God’s desires completely. Holding theological and moral convictions is a good thing but becomes dangerous when those convictions harden into certitude. God becomes a “little ‘g’ god,” a weapon to yield against anyone who disagrees or steps out of line or differs from the default setting.

That happens in every major religion and outside of religion. But what we are seeing play out now on a national level is profoundly disturbing. Whether around abortion or the mass shooting in Buffalo or the ongoing suppression of voting rights, the source is the same poisoned well: Call it white supremacy, call it white Christian nationalism; it is the idolizing of control and power and wealth.

People who are dead certain about God often transfer that dead certainty to other people: They are dead certain immigrants and refugees are taking over the country, replacing them in the workplace and voting booths. Dead certain Black people are a threat. Dead certain that Jews are secretly controlling everything. Dead certain that Muslims are terrorists. Dead certain women can’t be trusted to make moral, ethical, faithful decisions. Dead certain if we allow transgender folks to align their lives, their identities with the reality they feel inside their souls, then civilization will fall apart at the seams.

So, in the name of this vengeful, narrow-minded god of their own creating, people are waging physical, emotional and psychological violence on anyone different from them. We see it most drastically in people like the Buffalo shooter who’ve bought wholesale into this garbage about “great replacement theory” but we hear it, too, in those who hold the receipts: in elected officials like Elise Stefanik, Matt Gaetz and Madison Cawthorn; media figures like Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump. It is not new but it is newly emboldened.

We can have reasoned disagreements on reproductive justice, gun laws, religious beliefs and other issues. But when those who are dead certain they know the wishes of the Almighty impose their moral certitude, their theology, their choices on the lives, the health, the bodies of others, that’s control masquerading as virtue. And it has nothing to do with God.

White Christians in particular need to be talking about this — these issues and the poisonous river running underneath it all. For too long we have ceded conversations about theology and morality and even patriotism to people with extremist views. We need to claim the skills and the courage to talk about what is happening with family, neighbors, coworkers. If for no other reason than we need more and more of us working together to stop the hate, to tell a different story of faith, to proclaim a different God. The time is now to break the silence, around dining room tables, at the neighborhood gathering, in the break room, in Sunday school class.

Be honest about what you don’t know, be honest about your faith and your values. If you need a starting place, try John 13:34 (“Love one another”). Or John 15:12 (“Love one another”). Or Romans 12:10 (“Love one another”). Or 1 Thessalonians 3:12 (“Love one another”).

Or the many places in the Hebrew scriptures where God says love your neighbor, love the stranger, love the foreigner, love your enemy. Jesus never said love your opinion, your wealth, your guns, power or political party. He said: Love. Your. Neighbor.

Let’s replace the “great replacement theory” with the greatest commandment theory: that we really are here to learn to love, not control, not judge, not annihilate our perceived enemies.

We can refuse to stand quietly in the background, behind any more violence. Each chance we get, with our words, our actions, we can replace that destructive “little ‘g’” god of war and hatred and control with the irreplaceable, inscrutable, all-loving God who still confounds and disturbs us, who guides and sustains us, and loves us still.