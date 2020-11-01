The Rev. Nelson N. Johnson: Truth matters: Story of Nov. 3, 1979, lacks full context in media

2. More importantly, the only group that knew for sure that the Klan/Nazi group was coming with the stated intention of attacking the march was the GPD. The GPD had a paid police informant (also a Klan member) who was instructed by his police handler to get the permit that spelled out the route and that required the marchers to be unarmed. This informant told police, including then-Police Chief William Swing, of the planned violent attack, and he was also driving the lead vehicle in the caravan.

3. The police were tracking the movement of the Klan/Nazi caravan on Nov. 3 moment by moment. Yet, the GPD refused to stop the caravan that the police knew was illegally carrying concealed weapons and planned to attack the march.

4. The GPD failed to warn the gathering marchers or the community of the pending danger (so much for looking out for the community).

5. As for consent, there was no formal process for getting the consent of the community to use a public street; we got that from the police. Further, Morningside was a community we had worked in with success for more than 10 years. We leafleted Morningside well before the planned march and conference. Moreover, the president of the Morningside Tenants Council was fully aware of the march and conference; in fact, she was captured on film footage at the march herself.