The Rev. Odell Cleveland: A new Medicaid system helps N.C. treat everyone like family

When she was just 25 years old, my mother — the rock of our family — had a massive stroke. While we had insurance, as a Black woman in the South, she faced limitations to not only access to health care but also quality health services due to racial bias. While she survived, she lived with severe health complications from that point on, drastically changing life for our family.

The rest of us had to step up to fill her shoes, taking on the daily tasks of running a household headed by a divorced single mother with four children. This meant caring for one another as well as for our mother. Nothing can prepare you for that, and I would be lying if I said it was easy, but we all pulled together and helped out — because, though she never stopped caring and providing for our family, we knew our mother needed us.

Of course, we are not unique. There are people and families all over our state who have had to care for loved ones after unexpected health problems. According to the AARP, more than 1.3 million North Carolinians are family caregivers, providing approximately 1.1 billion hours of care for family and friends. I am now my mother’s caretaker, returning the care she continued to give after her life-changing event.