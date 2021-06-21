The Rev. Thomas I. Warren and Kimberly G. Miller: End the suffering in Cuba

On Wednesday, the 75th United Nations General Assembly will meet in New York. Coming before this auspicious body will be, for the 29th time, a resolution submitted by the Cuban government. The resolution calls for an end to the U.S. embargo against this tiny island nation. For nearly three decades, this vote has been overwhelmingly supported by the nations of the world, typically with the exception of the United States and Israel. This year, maybe there will be a different outcome; there certainly needs to be.

Fully instituted in 1962 by the Kennedy administration, the U.S. embargo against Cuba is the most enduring trade embargo in modern history. Designed to bring starvation to the Cuban people and get them to rise up against their government, it has been repeatedly strengthened over the years. Under the Trump administration, strengthening efforts continued with new severity in the form of 243 additional measures and sanctions. Today, Cubans are isolated as never before, with commercial flights to and from the island largely prohibited, avenues for remittances from American family members blocked, and tourism — the lifeline of the private sector in Cuba — brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic.