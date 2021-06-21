The Rev. Thomas I. Warren and Kimberly G. Miller: End the suffering in Cuba

On Wednesday, the 75th United Nations General Assembly will meet in New York. Coming before this auspicious body will be, for the 29th time, a resolution submitted by the Cuban government. The resolution calls for an end to the U.S. embargo against this tiny island nation. For nearly three decades, this vote has been overwhelmingly supported by the nations of the world, typically with the exception of the United States and Israel. This year, maybe there will be a different outcome; there certainly needs to be.
Fully instituted in 1962 by the Kennedy administration, the U.S. embargo against Cuba is the most enduring trade embargo in modern history. Designed to bring starvation to the Cuban people and get them to rise up against their government, it has been repeatedly strengthened over the years. Under the Trump administration, strengthening efforts continued with new severity in the form of 243 additional measures and sanctions. Today, Cubans are isolated as never before, with commercial flights to and from the island largely prohibited, avenues for remittances from American family members blocked, and tourism — the lifeline of the private sector in Cuba — brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The economic stranglehold on Cuba now rivals the so-called “special period” of the early 1990s, when Cubans suffered terribly in the wake of the Soviet Union’s collapse. Long lines for food, fuel, medical supplies and basic necessities required for daily living are once again common. While Cuba is on the verge of approving its own COVID-19 vaccines, there is a drastic shortage of syringes and other needed materials to administer the shots.
The embargo against Cuba is not simply a unilateral scold from the U.S., but reaches beyond the Straits of Florida to penalize any third-party country or company that does business with Cuba. Those who dare to deal with the Cuban socialists are threatened with loss of trade deals, access to U.S. markets and fines. In the face of such economic threats, most countries back down, leaving Cuba further and further isolated, and its people increasingly desperate.
It is time again for the United States to pursue a path of engagement with Cuba. During the tail end of the Obama administration, there were rising hopes of new relations and a momentary openness, including the establishment of full diplomatic relations. Due to Miami-based, Cuban American political pressure, and a Trump administration eager for the Floridian vote, these hopes were slammed shut. In the end, Cuban and American relations remain the same: failed.
What’s at stake in all of this is the well-being and health of the Cuban people. Yes, Cuba has significant problems of its own, unrelated to the U.S. embargo, but as long as the U.S. remains entrenched in its hostility-based policies, the Cuban reality will not change. Cubans will face daily struggles of survival and the United States will continue to be perceived as the “bully to the north.” With the stroke of his pen, President Biden can change much of this, and begin again a new era of engagement.
On Wednesday, the United States will have yet another opportunity to join the overwhelming consensus of nations and move beyond the failed policies of a Cold War reality long since over. The Cuban people have waited far too long for the economic stranglehold to end. The time for honest, productive engagement is now. The Cuban people are waiting.
The Rev. Thomas I. Warren and Kimberly G. Miller are co-chairs of the United Church of Christ Cuba Study Seminar at Peace United Church of Christ in Greensboro.