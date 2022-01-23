The Rev. Thomas Warren: We can agree on one thing: Something is wrong

As the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol revealed, a sizeable minority in our nation is simply not happy with the way things are.
Yet, the agitated spirit in our land cannot be claimed solely by right-wing conservatives. So-called “progressives” are full of grievances too. Indeed, many moderates, frustrated by the inability of government to get anything of substance accomplished, are also among the aggrieved. Americans are a divided people, filled with resentments.
In my life as a local church pastor, I have been privy to the opinions, frustrations and fears of people all over the political spectrum. For the most part, these grievances are articulated in typical partisan fashion. While these divisions are deep and often rigidly ideological, what I have learned is that, no matter our political affiliation or perspective, we all agree on one thing: Something is terribly wrong in America. But it was not always this way.
Growing up in central New York, I was shaped by the waning years of the “one-company town.” Oneida was the home of Oneida Limited, a silverware manufacturer known for its high quality stainless tableware. Evolving out of the Oneida community, a Christian utopian commune, Oneida Limited Inc. provided not only well-paying jobs, but also employee profit-sharing, a pension plan, health insurance, various recreation facilities and, most importantly, a deep sense of community and neighborliness.
The decline of the one-company town is a story long since replicated throughout the United States. In its place came an ethic embodied in the so-called “neo-liberal” model of economics. In this model, free markets and cutthroat competition — rapacious economics — rule the day. Privatization of industry, a drastically reduced welfare state and deregulation of corporate behavior, once understood as necessary to limit corporate abuse, unsafe labor practices and environmental degradation, have been lifted up as key to economic growth.
Along with these economic ideas came a diminished sense of the social contract. British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, interviewed in 1987, famously claimed “Who is society? There is no such thing! There are individual men and women and there are families and no government can do anything except through people and people look to themselves first.” The social contract was now rendered as nothing more than our self-centered priorities, leaving a social fabric tattered and torn.
Among proponents of neo-liberal economics, or free-market capitalism, there lies what social theorists have called a soft “Social Darwinism” — the belief that society is gradually improved through the survival of the fittest. Indeed, Herbert Spencer, a 17th century advocate of Darwinist social thinking, argued that society should be left alone, and that policies of social improvement interfere with the organic purification of the social order. In such thinking, laissez-faire economics, coupled with a minimalist governing state, most efficiently promote the rabid competition required for the best and brightest to rise to the top.
While social disintegration and partisan divisions are complicated affairs, American society has little hope of redeveloping a healthy social contract if we don’t first acknowledge our economic assumptions. The incredible gap between rich and poor in our nation is not by mistake. Neo-liberal economic policies, implemented over the past 50 years, have significantly diminished our middle class, fueled the destruction of the environment and shredded our social safety net, all while enriching the wealthy classes at levels widely acknowledged as absurd.
It is hard to deny: America has a problem. We have come to the point when the divisions in our land could be fatal to the bonds that once held us together. Fingers have been pointed and accusations flying for far too long. Maybe the time is ripe for us to reevaluate the economic principles that govern our land, as it is from these principles that our social fabric is fashioned.
Rapacious economics does not a neighborhood make. Once upon a time we knew this; may our memory quickly be restored.