The Rev. Thomas Warren: We can agree on one thing: Something is wrong

As the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol revealed, a sizeable minority in our nation is simply not happy with the way things are.

Yet, the agitated spirit in our land cannot be claimed solely by right-wing conservatives. So-called “progressives” are full of grievances too. Indeed, many moderates, frustrated by the inability of government to get anything of substance accomplished, are also among the aggrieved. Americans are a divided people, filled with resentments.

In my life as a local church pastor, I have been privy to the opinions, frustrations and fears of people all over the political spectrum. For the most part, these grievances are articulated in typical partisan fashion. While these divisions are deep and often rigidly ideological, what I have learned is that, no matter our political affiliation or perspective, we all agree on one thing: Something is terribly wrong in America. But it was not always this way.