This city's special place in ACC history

Dear city of Greensboro:

It has been our true honor and privilege to call Greensboro home for 70 years. From a room at the venerable Sedgefield Inn, the Atlantic Coast Conference has grown into one of the most influential, exciting and extraordinary intercollegiate athletic conferences in the country. The ACC and the city of Greensboro have been extraordinary partners and are synonymous with excellence.

Our conference owes a tremendous debt of gratitude for all of the support you have provided through the years to our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and staff.

No one will soon forget the 28 men’s basketball tournaments, 22 women’s basketball tournaments and numerous Olympic sports championships that have been hosted thus far in this great city, and we look forward to many more in the coming years. Countless student-athletes have become stars in Greensboro during their experiences at the Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro Aquatic Center, First National Bank Field and Sedgefield Country Club. We look forward to this year’s ACC men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships, ACC women’s basketball tournament, New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, NCAA men’s basketball tournament first and second rounds and the ACC women’s golf championship, as each will be held in Greensboro!

Thank you. Thank you for being our home. Thank you for being our community and neighbors and friends. Thank you to the countless community volunteers, city of Greensboro and Mayor Vaughan, Guilford County and Chairman Alston, the staff of the Greensboro Sports Foundation, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Convention and Visitors Bureau, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Greensboro Inc., Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, Koury Corp. and so many others. We look forward to our continued partnerships in the years ahead through Greensboro hosting future ACC championships.

While we are beginning a new chapter in our storied history, Greensboro will always be in our hearts and always be a part of the ACC.

Sincerely,

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D., and the ACC staff