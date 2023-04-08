Each spring I think about them.

My family and I moved into our house near the Twin Lakes community in Burlington back in 1998. That is where this story begins.

Back in the late 1990s, this area was pretty much bucolic. There was even a nearby horse farm of sorts, a man-made lake, and a few houses fronting the Twin Lakes property.

One of these houses was a Dutch Colonial, smallish but still stylish. It was a green color mixed with beige trim typical of a mid-twentieth century palate.

There was a mature maple tree in the front yard that was truly magnificent in its fall colors.

A couple of very old people lived in that house. I never met them. But I saw them a lot because they were often sitting on their porch for the whole world to see.

Well. They were not exactly sitting.

They were gliding.

You know.

Those metal gliders than you hardly see these days. It was painted a deeper green than the house, and on it the old couple would push back and forth as others zoomed along Church Street. Each would spy the other with regularity.

I never saw these old folks in any other context except during their daily walk to the mailbox.

It was a standalone mailbox directly on Church Street. If my timing was correct, then I would see them precariously close to the street traffic picking up their letters and parcels from that old, tilted mailbox of theirs.

That is the alpha and omega of it. My snapshot memories.

Time went by. And, I can’t say when, one day these people just disappeared. The house went vacant.

Twin Lakes or the state probably bought the property for an eventual expansion of either the facility or the street.

The house itself stood empty a long time with the glider still on the front porch. Its one-time owners snatched by time.

Then, a couple years ago, the place was torn down. Gone in an afternoon. Twin Lakes and the street were expanding, and the house was not part of the plan.

There would be little else to say except for a little memory jog each spring.

Down where the couple had their mailbox, there is a planting of daffodils that pop up each year right around this time.

This crop of early spring color calls attention to where once there was a house, a couple, a mailbox.

Each day around this time of year I see that mound of daffodils as I drive past on Church Street.

It is just like the old days, except there is no house, no couple, no mailbox.

But the daffodils remain to mark the spot.