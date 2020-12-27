Tim Hanlin: How the Grinch stole 2020

And Whos down in Whoville see each other’s true worth.

It’s one day a year, that’s not nearly sufficient

To fix all the ways Whos are deeply deficient.

But each year at Christmas, Whos learn that there’s hope.

They can all come together, help each hurting Who cope.

Now some Whos will holler and grumble and bluster,

Their love for all Whos is just too much to muster.

But some Whos will gather and hold out a hand,

They’ll focus on love and goodwill through the land.

It’s all up to you. And it’s all up to me.

We are all of us Whos here in Whoville you see,

And the question is clear:

What Who will you be?