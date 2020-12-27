Tim Hanlin: How the Grinch stole 2020

As the year 2020 began its first day,
All the Whos home in Whoville just partied away.
They complacently placed all their trust in their money,
And thought that their futures would always stay sunny.
But the Grinch grimly glared at their New Year’s Day feast,
He hated it all. He was mad as a beast.
“How smugly they’re talking! How self-satisfied!
They’re oh so obnoxious. They’re so full of pride.
They need to be punished, this misguided mob,
Thank God that I’m here, ‘cause I’m sure that’s my job.
But how to show Whoville what fools that they are?
I need multiple crises to push them too far.”
“First, I’ll use a pandemic to upend their lives,
And leave them all frightened to see who survives.”
The Grinch brewed up a bug that he found quite desirous
And he slipped into Whoville and gave them the virus.
He closed all the places where hungry Whos fed,
And left them with DoorDash and Grubhub instead.
He shuttered the churches, shut down the school rooms,
Then muted those Whos during eight-hour Zooms.
He took toilet paper from every store aisle,
And forced social distance, six feet, single file.
He stole all the hugs, kept Whos’ hands far apart.
And took away touch that warms every Who heart.
He took away jobs and he took away houses.
Some Whos lost their parents, and some lost their spouses.
And as one final touch, the far worst of disgraces,
He stole all the Who smiles right off of their faces.
He stole all the Who smiles, and left masks in their places.
The Grinch stared with glee at this awful disaster,
But he thought to himself, “I need something much faster.”
It’s nice that they suffer but I need them to hate.
But what kind of bait will ensure their hate fate?
He thought how his greenness caused kids to be cruel,
So, he made up a plan that had one simple rule.
“I can make people hate, I can make them afraid,
If another’s skin color is not quite their shade.
So silly, so stupid, so simple to do.
There’s no quicker way to turn Who against Who."
So, he went place to place, spoke in every Who’s ear,
And he whispered quite quietly, “You have something to fear.
That other Who’s different, it’s easy to see.
They just can’t be trusted to love you and me.
Let’s keep them in line and let’s show them their place.
They deserve to be dumped since they’re not of our race.”
But even with COVID and hard race relations,
The Grinch was not feeling his hoped-for elations.
“I’ve got to make things even harder!” he stormed.
Then he started to grin as his temperature warmed.
Disaster is coming, I don’t need to prime it
The Whos have done nothing for Whoville’s own climate.
Their efforts were tiny, not even half-hearted
It’s certain to see that disasters have started.
They’ve looked on uncaring as glaciers unfreeze,
And so, it’s quite clear, they’ll all die by degrees.
All I need to do now is to keep them distracted,
And tell them that science has overreacted.
With the Grinch’s work finished, he sat down to wait
And popped open a beer as he watched Whoville’s fate.
But rather than glee, he felt deeply dejected.
His plans just weren’t going quite how he expected.
The Whos down in Whoville were hurting its true,
But they didn’t give in like he knew that they’d do.
The responses came swiftly from each first responder.
“Why take such a risk?” he proceeded to ponder.
Their courage confounded the Grinch’s conceptions,
For surely these Who fools were just odd exceptions.
They left comfort and safety, put their own lives in danger.
“And why?” thought the Grinch, “Why this for a stranger?"
Then neighbor helped neighbor get food from the store,
And learned how to love lonely people next door.
And brothers and sisters and family and friends
Would never take hugging for granted again.
And Whos held in hospitals had to remain
Alone, while their families stood in the rain,
Where they peered through the window and couldn’t refrain
From sharing their love, as they smiled through the pane.
And all the Grinch did to destroy race relations,
Served only to help folks create conversations,
And learn from each other and develop some plans
To turn hardened hearts into true helping hands.
They marched side by side and they sang the same song,
And began to right wrongs lasting much, much too long.
Together they reached out, in faith took a leap,
Proving loving each other is more than skin deep.
The climate keeps climbing, the danger’s still growing,
But the quarantine showed that there’s hope for it slowing.
When Whos do what’s right, our poor planet can heal.
All it takes is admitting these changes are real.
But I’m sorry to say though, there are no surprises.
The Grinch’s hard heart didn’t grow three more sizes.
All the things that the Whos did were all a strong start,
But not nearly enough to help grow a Grinch heart.
The Whos need more Whos who are truly decisive,
But too many Whos stay so sadly divisive.
They are angry and scared and they fear one another.
They’ve never quite grasped they are sister and brother.
So how do Whos fix this, just what can they do?
How do they stop all this Who hurting Who?
Well, Christmas is key, Cindy Lou Who would tell us.
The rest of the year we are angry and jealous,
But one night a year, we pursue Peace on Earth,
And Whos down in Whoville see each other’s true worth.
It’s one day a year, that’s not nearly sufficient
To fix all the ways Whos are deeply deficient.
But each year at Christmas, Whos learn that there’s hope.
They can all come together, help each hurting Who cope.
Now some Whos will holler and grumble and bluster,
Their love for all Whos is just too much to muster.
But some Whos will gather and hold out a hand,
They’ll focus on love and goodwill through the land.
It’s all up to you. And it’s all up to me.
We are all of us Whos here in Whoville you see,
And the question is clear:
What Who will you be?