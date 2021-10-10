Timothy Head: N.C. needs more Opportunity Scholarships

America prides itself on being the land of opportunity and equality — but our education systems fail to realize that promise. By placing children in schools based on where they live rather than their unique needs and gifts, we so often keep them in the cycle of poverty and squander their potential.

Consider, for instance, that students from low socioeconomic backgrounds are five times more likely to drop out from high school, and students who attend high-poverty high schools are less than half as likely to earn a postsecondary degree within six years of graduating.

Black and Latino students suffer uniquely from these disparities, completing high school at lower rates than their white peers. For all that our public school system purports to foster autonomy and opportunity, the numbers tell a different — and far sadder — story about our students.

While there’s no one program that can eliminate these disparities, North Carolina has recently made some remarkable strides toward a more equitable system. The Opportunity Scholarship enables students from low-income backgrounds to attend the school best suited to their unique learning needs. It awards students from qualifying families up to $4,200 per year, or $2,100 per semester, to attend a private school.