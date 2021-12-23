Todd Herman: Living at the speed of God

My friends and I from First Lutheran Church and other faith communities gather every Friday morning at Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) to prepare and serve a hot breakfast to our neighbors currently experiencing homelessness.

Many years ago, Frank Dew — then-Chaplain at GUM — shared a memorable devotion that began something like this:

Have you ever thought about the word "Godspeed"? I recently did, and ended up asking myself, "What is the Speed of God?" One of our clients here at GUM immediately came to mind.

This man walked every morning from our facility to his job at a restaurant in Quaker Village near Guilford College — and then walked back after his shift was over. This is just over six miles each way, and it took him about two hours to walk this distance one way. Imagine that — walking four hours every day, at about a mile every 20 minutes. Three miles per hour — fast enough to get him there in time, yet slow enough for him to be mindful of Creation during his journey.

Three miles an hour — that's what I believe is the Speed of God.