Todd Herman: Living at the speed of God

My friends and I from First Lutheran Church and other faith communities gather every Friday morning at Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) to prepare and serve a hot breakfast to our neighbors currently experiencing homelessness.
Many years ago, Frank Dew — then-Chaplain at GUM — shared a memorable devotion that began something like this:
Have you ever thought about the word "Godspeed"? I recently did, and ended up asking myself, "What is the Speed of God?" One of our clients here at GUM immediately came to mind.
This man walked every morning from our facility to his job at a restaurant in Quaker Village near Guilford College — and then walked back after his shift was over. This is just over six miles each way, and it took him about two hours to walk this distance one way. Imagine that — walking four hours every day, at about a mile every 20 minutes. Three miles per hour — fast enough to get him there in time, yet slow enough for him to be mindful of Creation during his journey.
Three miles an hour — that's what I believe is the Speed of God.
Wisdom teachers routinely encourage us to slow down to what Frank called the Speed of God. Doing so allows us to practice mindfulness — being fully aware of, and connected to, the Ground of Being upon which all Creation rests.
I recently had time to reflect more on Frank's words. As my body healed from hip surgery, I experienced the Speed of God — my body did not heal any faster, just because I wanted it to. God’s Speed is not "Our Speed" — and it certainly is not "Internet Speed."
I then began paying attention to things I did, saw, read or heard that reflected slowing down to God's Speed. Here are some I listed:
• Journaling on your thoughts, feelings and experiences.
• Listing at least two things every day for which you're grateful.
• Pausing a few seconds to think and appropriately respond to a friend’s odd comment.
• Handwriting a note card, applying a stamp and dropping it in the mail box.
• Providing directions to someone who is lost.
• Helping someone with their homework.
• Teaching someone a new skill.
• Working with a jobseeker to help them craft their resume and practice job interview skills.
• Putting on servant clothes to serve those in need.
Soon, many of us will celebrate the ordinary, yet always miraculous, birth of a baby. While I am amazed at how much Jesus traveled, I am even more amazed by how he did so — mostly he walked; occasionally he traveled by boat and only once did he ride an animal.
Jesus traveled at God's Speed. Today, we routinely travel by car or plane — many times faster than Jesus would have ever imagined. Now, our emails are delivered nearly instantaneously — certainly much faster than any animal could have carried a letter or message 2,000 years ago. Yet our speed and efficiency come at a cost — and that includes fewer deep relationships and strong connections, both individually and as a society.
As we mark the birth of Jesus, let's also remember walking was a defining part of his adult mission and ministry of unconditionally loving, teaching and serving all. Jesus practiced God’s Speed — perhaps we should all do so a little more often.
Todd Herman is president of Todd Herman & Associates, PA, and is a volunteer ministry leader at First Lutheran Church and Greensboro Urban Ministry.