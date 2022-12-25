Todd Herman: Scaling up the 'Golden Rule'

It seems so many facets of our society are coming apart all at once — with mass shootings, rejection of democratic norms, mean-spirited elected leaders, declining religious participation, lackluster schools, a cooling economy, rising prices and a power imbalance between capital and labor. Like many others, I find myself wondering “What can we do?” This holiday season, I began to look for an answer to that question.

While the ills I listed affect society as a whole, they ultimately trace back to groups of people behaving poorly. This then trickles down to others, leading to even more poor behaviors. Eventually, feuding within families and between friends results often to tearing apart longtime relationships.

Opinion columnist David Brooks believes “the chief struggle of the day is sociological and psychological, not ideological or economic. The substrate layer of American society — the network of relationships and connection and trust that everything else relies upon — is failing.” The result? Division and disconnection.

Another opinion columnist, Jamelle Bouie, analyzed several fundamental aspects of our government, concluding that both institutions and virtue — where virtue means the “willingness to get along with others for the sake of peace and prosperity” — are co-equal foundations for an effective society. Without both? Selfishness and nastiness reign.

How might we begin to repair today’s division and selfishness?

In his wonderful little book “Ethics 101: What Every Leader Needs to Know,” John C. Maxwell presents this thesis:

Asking the question, “How would I like to be treated in this situation?” is an integrity guideline for any situation.

You might recognize this question as a rephrasing of the Golden Rule, an almost universal ethical standard, found in numerous faith traditions, including Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism and Jainism.

What makes the Golden Rule so powerful is its simplicity — even a young child can understand it:

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Could we change society for the better if more people followed the Golden Rule? The question really seems to be: “How might we introduce, or reintroduce, the Golden Rule to the large number of people not currently practicing it?”

Perhaps one way is to invite such folks to a service project with you. I’ve personally seen and heard many examples of hearts being softened and attitudes being changed after someone prepares and serves a meal at Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) — let me share two, showing how the Golden Rule affected both doer and recipient.

One fellow longtime volunteer at GUM had a friend with certain negative assumptions about homeless persons. His friend’s views were completely changed when he volunteered at a GUM Winter Emergency Shelter at his congregation. By serving those he’d previously shunned, he came to see the dignity and decency of these guests.

Years ago, while sweeping the dining room floor at GUM, I began chatting with one of our guests. Here’s what he told me: “You know, as a Black person, the world frequently puts me down, just because of the color of my skin. Yet, here you volunteers treat us like kings and queens. So, THANK YOU very much — and never forget, you ARE making a difference in our lives!”

Could putting the “Golden Rule” into action more consistently remind people of our shared humanity and begin to repair broken relationships and frayed institutions?

The way I see it, poor behaviors ripped these apart, so only good behaviors can weave them back together.