Todd Herman: Servant leaders are the 'salt and the light'

Throughout 2020, I have continued to gather with friends — although now wearing masks and staying socially distant — every Friday morning at Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) to prepare and serve a hot breakfast to GUM's clients.
In his excellent "business fable," The Servant: A Simple Story About the True Essence of Leadership, James C. Hunter illustrates the principles of “servant leadership” and links “Love — unconditional love rooted in behavior towards others without regard to their due” — with “Leadership.” The author lists the key qualities of a servant leader: patience, kindness, respectfulness, selflessness, forgiveness, honesty, commitment, service and sacrifice — because they are required for both "Love" and "Leadership." These are the qualities I see in my friends at GUM.
Servant leaders see everyone as their neighbor (Luke 10:25-37), because they see the image of God — the spark of the divine — in all people (Matthew 25:31-45). They do not hesitate to set aside their power and provide service to others (Mark 9:35b), out of a sense of discipleship (John 14:23a, 24a). Even though I am referencing Jesus' teachings to illustrate these points, similar concepts can be found in other faith traditions.
Servant leadership concepts and a servant leader attitude certainly apply to our volunteer efforts, but what about other areas of our lives? To me, developing our service and leadership muscles through volunteer work allows us to more naturally apply these skills at home, in the community and elsewhere. I believe this is especially true in the workplace, where people — frequently described using the highly impersonal word "resources" — may not be treated with the kindness, respect and honesty they deserve.
Servant leadership turns a traditional company organization chart upside down, giving customer-facing employees — those we now call "essential workers" or "COVID heroes" — their true due, because they are the glue holding together our way of life. Applied in elected office, it upends the typical political power structure, calling elected leaders to seek practical solutions, not partisan battles, for the citizens they serve.
If these concepts seem to run counter to many aspects of our society, it's because they do. Yet, imagine how much better our nation and the world would be if more people adopted the mindset of a servant leader. To beat the pandemic, to turn around the economy, to deal with systemic racism, and to address climate change, we need more people who manifest patience, kindness, respectfulness, selflessness, forgiveness, honesty and commitment.
Jim Wallis, in his book "Christ in Crisis: Why We Need to Reclaim Jesus," closes with reflections on two images following The Beatitudes – "You are the salt of the earth" and "You are the light of the world" (Matthew 5:13a, 14a, NIV).
People who are the salt are "a preserving and stabilizing force, to preserve, protect and deepen the values and behaviors that human cultures most need to keep and enhance." Similarly, those who are the light shine "into the darkness revealing what is wrong, untrue, and a danger to human life and dignity — and needs to be changed."
Salt and light are so common, we hardly notice them — until they're gone. Without them, food lacks depth of flavor and nighttime dangers go unnoticed. Without people who are the salt and the light, values and behaviors deteriorate, and injustice and lies proliferate.
My friends, the volunteers at GUM, may not think of themselves as servant leaders, or the salt and the light. Even so, they are, and the world needs more servant leaders like them.
Todd Herman is president of Todd Herman & Associates PA and is a volunteer ministry leader at First Lutheran Church and Greensboro Urban Ministry.