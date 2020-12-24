Todd Herman: Servant leaders are the 'salt and the light'

Throughout 2020, I have continued to gather with friends — although now wearing masks and staying socially distant — every Friday morning at Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) to prepare and serve a hot breakfast to GUM's clients.

In his excellent "business fable," The Servant: A Simple Story About the True Essence of Leadership, James C. Hunter illustrates the principles of “servant leadership” and links “Love — unconditional love rooted in behavior towards others without regard to their due” — with “Leadership.” The author lists the key qualities of a servant leader: patience, kindness, respectfulness, selflessness, forgiveness, honesty, commitment, service and sacrifice — because they are required for both "Love" and "Leadership." These are the qualities I see in my friends at GUM.

Servant leaders see everyone as their neighbor (Luke 10:25-37), because they see the image of God — the spark of the divine — in all people (Matthew 25:31-45). They do not hesitate to set aside their power and provide service to others (Mark 9:35b), out of a sense of discipleship (John 14:23a, 24a). Even though I am referencing Jesus' teachings to illustrate these points, similar concepts can be found in other faith traditions.