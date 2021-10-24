Todd Johnson: Apple’s predatory behavior must be stopped

The case against Apple’s monopolistic, anti-competitive business practices took center stage recently as North Carolina’s Epic Games faced the California tech industry giant in federal court, with weighty implications for digital entrepreneurs and consumers.
Small- and medium-sized online application developers and their myriad business customers in North Carolina and across the nation are watching the case closely, because it could determine their future — and could shape the role and nature of Apple’s app store and other distribution platforms for years to come.
Examples abound of how Apple leverages its dominance in the marketplace to favor its own products and services while hampering potential competition.
At the heart of the battle between Apple and Epic Games is one of the most egregious practices that stifles competition, threatens innovation and leads to higher costs for app developers, North Carolina businesses and American consumers alike: Apple’s rapacious 30% fee on each purchase made through its payment system.
This commission applies to all sales of non-physical goods through Apple’s operating system, a transaction fee far higher than what can be found in any other industry. Moreover, app developers are prohibited from offering their own alternative payment systems, essentially forcing them to use Apple’s system so the company can take its exorbitant cut.
For any app developer, 30% is a hefty chunk of change, chopping profits and limiting business reinvestment. But for upstarts and small-to-medium app developers, such a predatory bite can keep entrepreneurs from bringing their products to the market in the first place. Ultimately, that undermines the spirit of innovation that has made Apple and its app store into the force it is today, to say nothing of America’s broader entrepreneurial economy.
Naturally, Apple’s abusive policies increase costs for consumers. When an app company knows that it will have to pay up to 30% on every customer transaction, some of those costs inevitably are included in the price of their products. Lifting or lowering Apple’s lavish middleman fee — and allowing app developers to offer their own payment systems — would help lead to significant cost savings for application developers and their consumers.
Apple’s predatory prohibition of third-party payment systems is another example of how the tech giant builds barriers between app developers and their customers. App developers are even barred from telling customers about promotional offerings on their own websites, where they could sign up for subscriptions at a lower price.
The barriers that Apple imposes between application developers and their customers only serves to increase customer costs, to limit the number and quality of products offered online, and to diminish customer service. And it’s not as though app developers or their customers could go anywhere else — Apple has a near-monopoly on the market.
The fight between North Carolina’s Epic Games and California’s Apple illustrates the retaliatory lengths to which Apple will go to maintain its control over app developers it views as competition or a threat to its regulatory scheme. When Epic Games tried to offer its customers a third-party payment system, Apple expelled the popular provider from its app store without so much as a warning. How’s that for friendly?
Unfortunately, getting kicked out of the app store is a problem not unique to Epic Games, but one shared by a range of app developers that Apple has rejected for any reason or no reason at all. The rules that Apple requires others to play by do not foster fair competition or represent a free market. Instead, they reflect a company that has grown too large, too powerful and too used to bullying smaller businesses.
As Congress considers how to confront this vital national issue, North Carolina’s congressional delegation should continue to hold Apple’s feet to the fire and work toward a more level playing field in the tech industry so that all app companies have an equitable shot at success. It is time to restore fairness in the app marketplace, and only federal legislation can do that.
Todd Johnson, a Monroe insurance agency owner and a Republican, represents Union County in North Carolina’s Senate.