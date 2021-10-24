Todd Johnson: Apple’s predatory behavior must be stopped

For any app developer, 30% is a hefty chunk of change, chopping profits and limiting business reinvestment. But for upstarts and small-to-medium app developers, such a predatory bite can keep entrepreneurs from bringing their products to the market in the first place. Ultimately, that undermines the spirit of innovation that has made Apple and its app store into the force it is today, to say nothing of America’s broader entrepreneurial economy.

Naturally, Apple’s abusive policies increase costs for consumers. When an app company knows that it will have to pay up to 30% on every customer transaction, some of those costs inevitably are included in the price of their products. Lifting or lowering Apple’s lavish middleman fee — and allowing app developers to offer their own payment systems — would help lead to significant cost savings for application developers and their consumers.

Apple’s predatory prohibition of third-party payment systems is another example of how the tech giant builds barriers between app developers and their customers. App developers are even barred from telling customers about promotional offerings on their own websites, where they could sign up for subscriptions at a lower price.